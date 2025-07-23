"I could see the fans really getting behind" - Former Liverpool star names Luis Diaz's best replacement for Arne Slot's side

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has claimed that the club's fans would not mind Luis Diaz leaving if Rodrygo is signed as the replacement. He believes that the Real Madrid star is the ideal replacement if Bayern Munich manage to sign Diaz.

Speaking to Adventure Gamers, Pennant said that Rodrygo was an experienced player despite being just 24 years old. He believes that the Brazilian is ideal for Arne Slot's side as he is direct and tricky. He said:

“Liverpool are in the business of signing world-class players, and should Luis Diaz depart, Real Madrid’s Rodrygo looks a fantastic option to replace him. He’s not some young, unstudied talent, he’s an experienced and established player as it is and watching him over the years has been exciting.

“He’s quick, powerful, direct and very tricky to defend against and you could even say he fits a similar profile to Diaz. It’d be a like-for-like replacement and a transfer that I could see the fans really getting behind should Diaz leave.”

Real Madrid are open to selling Rodrygo this summer and have put a €100 million price tag on him. He has been linked with Arsenal aned Bayern Munich, while Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be keeping tabs.

Liverpool have signed the next Alexander Isak, says Jermaine Pennant

Jermaine Pennant also spoke about Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike's reported move to Liverpool. He compared the Frenchman to Alexander Isak and hinted that the Frankfurt star was the next best option. He said:

“I think Hugo Ekitike is certainly good enough to be Liverpool’s starting number nine this season in the Premier League. He’s got good feet and has a similar stature and style to that of Alexander Isak, it remains to be seen whether he’ll be able to put the same kind of numbers up, though.

“He’s a good player and with regards to the price tag, it’ll only be the maximum number if he hits the heights the club has set for him. If he does, then it’s definitely money well spent. Liverpool will save on a small amount in add-ons if some of those targets aren’t reached. I think it’s a top signing in this window, you can’t get a top striker in the current market for under £60-70 million, I’m excited to see how he does.”

The Reds have agreed on a €91 million deal to sign Ekitike this month, and the striker is in the United Kingdom for his medical, per The Athletic.

