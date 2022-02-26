"I don't see them holding out"- Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction ahead of Manchester United vs Watford

Mark Lawrenson has backed Manchester United to claim victory over Watford when the two sides meet at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Hornets won the reverse fixture 4-1 at Vicarage Road during the first half of the season. The result cost former Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job.

Manchester United will head into their game against Watford on the back of two consecutive victories in the Premier League against Brighton and Leeds United. Ralf Rangnick's men also managed to play out a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 fixture in midweek.

Watford, on the other hand, have lost three of their last four Premier League games. They currently occupy 19th place in the table and are four points away from safety.

Mark Lawrenson believes Roy Hodgson's side will defend deep and look to counter-attack on Saturday. However, he has backed Manchester United to find a way past Watford's defense and claim a 3-0 win.

The former Liverpool star wrote in his column for BBC Sport:

"Watford won 4-1 when these sides met in November, which was the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager. Three months on and United still have issues."

"We know what Hornets boss Roy Hodgson will do, conceded possession but try to make his side hard to break down and leave little space for united's attackers to operate in, then attack on the break."

He added:

"On his last three visits to Old Trafford, with Crystal Palace between 2018 and 2020, it worked extremely well. He won twice and drew the other occasion 0-0, but it's going to be hard for Watford to replicate those results. I don't see them holding out."

The Red Devils are in desperate need of a win as they are just one point ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal. The Gunners have two games in hand over the Old Trafford outfit.

Manchester United need to put away their chances against Watford

Ralf Rangnick's men will head into Saturday's game with a fair bit of confidence

Manchester United have often struggled against lower opposition this season due to their inability to convert goalscoring opportunities and hold onto their leads.

The Red Devils played out a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup. They were knocked out of the competition by the Championship side after losing a penalty shootout (7-8).

Ralf Rangnick's side also played out disappointing 1-1 draws with Burnley and Southampton in the Premier League. They created multiple chances on both occasions but failed to capitalize on them.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN Manchester United players slammed for wastefulness in front of goal after dropping more points manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Manchester United players slammed for wastefulness in front of goal after dropping more points manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Watford could prove to be tricky opponents for Manchester United as they often play on the counter. Moreover, the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis have the speed and quality to trouble the Red Devils' defenders.

