"I don't see it or interpret it the way many do" - Ex-Al-Nassr coach on Cristiano Ronaldo's 'end of a chapter' claim amid exit links

Former Al Nassr coach Luis Castro believes Cristiano Ronaldo has not hinted at an exit. He stated that the 'the chapter is closed' post is related to the season and not about joining a new club.

Speaking to the media, Castro stated that Ronaldo was pointed at the end of the season, and not his time at Al Nassr. He does not think the Portuguese superstar will be switching clubs and said via The Nassr Zone:

"Every season that ends is like a cycle that closes. That's how I see it. I don't see it or interpret it the way many do. A chapter has closed, a football season has ended. We're going to start a new one."

The comment comes amid reports that he was set to join Al Hilal. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has reportedly agreed a deal with the Saudi Pro League rivals, and former Al-Batin president Nasser Al-Huwaidi told Kooora:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is close to joining Al Hilal, and this deal will be announced in the coming days. The legend's arrival at Al-Hilal will give the Club World Cup a huge boost, and Al-Hilal will have the highest attendance in the tournament."

"Al Hilal will certainly sign three international names in addition to Cristiano, which will enable the team to perform at a high level and satisfy its fans. Ronaldo is currently better than Mitrovic, and I don't think Al Hilal fans will object to his arrival. Rather, they will welcome him as long as he adds value to the team and contributes to winning trophies."

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to play the FIFA Club World Cup but also win titles before he retires.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already praised Al Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about Al Hilal earlier this year and praised them despite being Al Nassr's rivals. He stated that the Saudi Pro League side was too strong and it was hard to compete against them and Al Ittihad. He said via ESPN:

"It's hard to compete with teams like Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting. Football is like that; you have good moments and bad moments but, for me, the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract and believe that things will change -- for Al Nassr to try to win more titles. The [AFC] Champions League is something I want to win for the club, but the most important is to keep pushing and be professional."

Al Hilal won the title in Cristiano Ronaldo's first two seasons with Al Nassr. Al Ittihad took home the trophy this season.

