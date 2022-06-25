“I don't see him below the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne or others” – Rivaldo names his favorite to win Ballon d'Or in 2023

Winning the Ballon d'Or award this year would be a far-fetched dream for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior but the attacker will have a much-improved chance next year. That is according to Brazilian legend Rivaldo, who believes his countryman is on the right path to becoming the finest footballer in the world.

It was indeed a wonderful outing for Vinicius Junior last season. The winger was one of the top performers in Real Madrid's squad during the campaign. He contributed an impressive 22 goals and 20 assists in 52 games as the Spanish giants claimed the Champions League and the Liga titles.

GOAL @goal The winner of Ballon d'Or 2022 will be ___________ The winner of Ballon d'Or 2022 will be ___________ 🏆 https://t.co/7KL7otwYwv

It was a massive leap, considering that he finished the previous campaign with six goals and seven assists in 49 appearances. Rivaldo, who won the Ballon d'Or in 1999, expects the 21-year-old to continue taking his game forward. The former Brazil international wrote in his column for Betfair:

"After a fantastic season with Real Madrid in which he became one of the Champions League final's star men by scoring the winner, I can only expect that Vini Jr. keeps improving."

"The season just gone he improved massively in terms of finishing and if he continues evolving and learning he might become Real Madrid's biggest star since Karim Benzema will have to retire one day."

GOAL @goal VINICIUS JUNIOR IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL 🥶 VINICIUS JUNIOR IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL 🥶 https://t.co/X5MvI7ISXD

With regard to the potential contenders for the Ballon d'Or award in 2023, Rivaldo wrote:

"Right now, it's tough to pick a favourite above any other player to win next year's Ballon d'Or when the season hasn't even started, but I don't see him [Vinicius Junior] below the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne or others."

Who is the favorite to win this year's Ballon d'Or award?

The attacker took his game to an incredible height last season.

Following what proved to be an incredible season, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has emerged as the favorite to be named the best player in the world this year.

The Frenchman played a decisive role in inspiring his club to claim both the league title and the Champions League crown. He concluded the campaign with 44 goals and 15 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions and would definitely be a worthy winner.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far