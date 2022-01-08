“I cannot see him being there long” – Kevin Campbell insists ‘brilliant’ Manchester United man ‘has put himself in the shop window’

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell feels Phil Jones is not going to stay at Manchester United for long as his performance against Wolves will attract interest from elsewhere.

Jones made his first start in nearly two years and put in an impressive display at the back as Manchester United were without several key personnel.

Jones’ display eventually went in vain as Wolves struck late on to pick up a 1-0 win. But Campbell feels the England international did enough to raise a few eyebrows in the transfer market:

“He put himself in the shop window with that performance. Jones is an experienced player. He has been at Manchester United a long time now,” Campbell said.

Campbell also explained Jones could do a good job in a bit-part role, but does not see him doing that for long at Manchester United:

“You could see him coming in and doing a job for United against Wolves but long term, I’m not sure. I cannot see him being there long. He was brilliant the other night though. The problem for United was going forward. There was not attacking force. Nothing was there. There is a lot of work to be done,” Campbell added.

Jones will hope to push on at Manchester United

Phil Jones had a nightmare couple of years at Manchester United as the centre-back suffered numerous injuries.

The Red Devils signed more players in his position, which only made it harder for Jones to get back into the first-team reckoning.

The 29-year old revealed after the game that it was a nice feeling to play after missing out on first-team football for such a long time:

"You know, I spent so long out, off the pitch and out of the squad – it's been horrible at times, but it's nice to be back out with the lads. I feel like a footballer again," Jones said.

It remains to be seen how much playing time Jones will get in the coming months. The trio of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly are the preferred options at the back.

Once some of them are back, Jones is likely to drop back to the bench or worse, entirely out of the matchday squad.

However, he has done his chances of first-team football elsewhere no harm with his gutsy display against Wolves last Monday.

