'I see a lot of potential'- Cristiano Ronaldo's prediction on rival Premier League star resurfaces and makes total sense now

Cristiano Ronaldo named Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard as one of five players destined for greatness during their time together at Real Madrid. Odegaard made Cristiano Ronaldo's list alongside the likes of Eden Hazard, Memphis Depay, Paul Pogba and Neymar. The 23-year-old Odegaard left Real Madrid to join Arsenal permanently last summer after a six-month loan spell.

Odegaard endured a slow start to life in the Premier League with Arsenal. However, he has become one of the standout players in England's top flight in recent months.

When Odegaard joined Real Madrid in 2015 from Stromsgodset, he was widely tipped to be the next big thing in football. He spent six years at Real Madrid, during which he was sent out on loan to four different clubs.

The midfielder did, however, spend time at Real Madrid training with Cristiano Ronaldo prior to the Portuguese star's move to Juventus in 2018. Ronaldo predicted that the youngster would become one of the best players in the world in an interview with BT Sport.

"You see many players with potential. I will mention Martin Odegaard of Madrid for example, at 16 he's still young but you can see he's a very good player. He's a great player, I think he's a young boy, he can still grow," Cristiano Ronaldo told BT Sport as per Daily Mail.

He added:

"He has a good future ahead. We must give him time to learn, to take his best decisions. But I see a lot of potential in the player, he has got a good left foot."

Odegaard has scored three goals and provided three assists in his last six Premier League games for the Gunners.

Odegaard is part of a group of youngsters who are seen as the future of Arsenal by the club's officials and fans.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Cristiano Ronaldo's Martin Odegaard prediction coming true after star's stellar month Cristiano Ronaldo's Martin Odegaard prediction coming true after star's stellar monthmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/Z5EtXUDZwt

Manchester United need Cristiano Ronaldo to do more in the Premier League

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo almost single-handedly led Manchester United to the knockout stages of the Champions League this season. He scored six goals in five group games, most of which were match-winning goals.

The Portuguese star has scored seven goals in 14 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils this season. Cristiano Ronaldo has, however, been hot and cold in the Premier League in recent months.

He has scored just four goals in his last 12 league appearances for Manchester United. The 36-year-old has struggled to make an impact on the Red Devils' games since Ralf Rangnick took over the reigns at Old Trafford.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



Favourite goal?



@ManUtd | #UCL 🔴 Cristiano Ronaldo returned to United & kept up his astounding UCL record in the group stage 🤯Favourite goal? 🔴 Cristiano Ronaldo returned to United & kept up his astounding UCL record in the group stage 🤯Favourite goal?@ManUtd | #UCL https://t.co/D0TzP93Tip

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to produce the goods for Manchester United in their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Monday. Former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, however, added some much-needed energy after being introduced as a second-half substitute.

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United will hope to bring more out of their talisman if they want to reach their goals at the end of the season.

Edited by Aditya Singh