"I cannot see him making the World Cup squad" - Kevin Campbell says Liverpool star will be 'gutted' this winter and will miss out on Qatar World Cup 

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has expressed doubts over Liverpool defender Joe Gomez's chances of featuring in the 2022 World Cup with England.

The centre-back hasn't played for the Three Lions since 2020 and has lost his position in Liverpool's first team too. He has made only 15 Premier League appearances in the last two years due to various injuries that kept him out of action.

Gomez, who wasn't a part of England's Euro 2020 squad last year, recently revealed that it 'hurt' him to watch his national team play without him.

"Fundamentally club football gives you the platform to be picked and that’s got to be my focus. It is a World Cup year, and I do feel like I have missed out on major tournaments, more so due to injuries than anything else." Joe Gomez on playing for England:"Fundamentally club football gives you the platform to be picked and that’s got to be my focus. It is a World Cup year, and I do feel like I have missed out on major tournaments, more so due to injuries than anything else." #lfc [liverpool echo] Joe Gomez on playing for England:"Fundamentally club football gives you the platform to be picked and that’s got to be my focus. It is a World Cup year, and I do feel like I have missed out on major tournaments, more so due to injuries than anything else." #lfc [liverpool echo] https://t.co/bxnyAblzdB

However, Campbell insists that he could be hurting again as the 25-year-old's chances of making it into Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad for the Qatar showpiece are slim.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said (via Sports Illustrated):

“He will be hurting again, let’s just have it right. Look, sometimes you make decisions based on factors other than international football.

“He is playing at Liverpool football club. There is not many clubs in the world on a par with Liverpool. Yes, he could go somewhere and play regularly but it may not be at the same level. That could equally hurt his standing."

Gomez recently signed a contract extension with the Reds that's set to keep him at Anfield for another five years from now. But Campbell feels the player took a risk by committing his future to them.

On this, he said:

“I think he has rolled the dice by staying but fair play to him. I think he’ll be gutted this winter though. I cannot see him making the World Cup squad.”

Gomez's only participation in a major tournament with England was the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League. He's never played in the Euros or the World Cup.

Unless he's able to turn his club fortunes around by playing regularly and hitting a purple patch in the upcoming season, the defender will surely miss out again.

Liverpool's pre-season picking up pace

Liverpool started their pre-season campaign with a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester United in a friendly on July 12. But over the next two games, they have netted seven goals and conceded none.

The Reds beat Crystal Palace 2-0 before a 5-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig on July 21, indicating they're picking up pace in their preparations for the new season.

Many of their old guards are getting back in form while new signings are also settling in, with Darwin Nunez striking four times against Leipzig.

Ahead of their Community Shield clash with Manchester City on July 30, things are surely looking good for Klopp and Co.

