"I cannot see past an Arsenal victory" - Chris Sutton makes straightforward prediction for Arsenal vs Everton

Former Chelsea marksman Chris Sutton has predicted the result of Arsenal's final Premier League game of the season on Sunday (May 19). The Gunners will be away at Everton.

Mikel Arteta's side trail leaders Manchester City by two points after the Cityzens won their game in hand in midweek, winning 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners need City to drop points on the final day at home to West Ham United and themselves need to beat Everton to win the title.

However, Sutton doesn't see the Gunners winning the title even though he sees them comfortably beating Everton. He wrote in his prediction column for BBC:

"Sean Dyche is a scrapper, and his Everton side are enjoying a strong end to the season. He would like nothing more than to end with a positive result here, but I cannot see past an Arsenal victory."

"With 15 wins, one draw and only one defeat from their past 17 Premier League games, the Gunners don't deserve to finish second, but that is what is going to happen, and other than the Community Shield, they are going to finish trophyless too.

Predicting a 3-0 Gunners win, he added:

"Arsenal have invited players from their Invincibles side - who stayed unbeaten the last time they were champions in 2004 - to this game so they will want to put on a show for them. They should have something to smile about, even if there is no title to celebrate."

The Gunners last won the league in 2004, going unbeaten all season.

What happened when Arsenal played Everton earlier this season?

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have happy memories of their last league meeting with Everton. In their matchday five clash at Goodison Park in September, the Gunners prevailed by a solitary goal.

Leandro Trossard scored the only goal of the game 21 minutes from time in a game where Everton's Ashley Young and the Gunners' Gabriel Jesus saw yellow cards.

While they are expected to complete the league double over the Merseyside-based side, the Gunners will likely have to be content with second place for the second straight year unless City trip up against West Ham.