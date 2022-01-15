"I don't see a reason to do that" - Ralf Rangnick dismisses fans' demand of Cristiano Ronaldo replacing Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain

Things have not been going well at Manchester United lately and Cristiano Ronaldo openly laid out his concerns surrounding the mentality of the team around him.

The Portugal captain's strong and clear opinion on the state of affairs at Old Trafford has prompted some supporters to suggest he should take the captain’s armband from Harry Maguire.

However, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has chosen to ignore the appeal of the fans. The manager has clarified that he has no intention of taking the armband from the English defender during his press conference going into the league game against Aston Villa.

When questioned, the German said:

"Right now I don't see a reason to do that because Harry has been the captain so far and as long as Harry is playing he will be the captain and if he's not playing then someone else will have to be the captain,"

"This can change from game to game just depending on who is playing."

Harry Maguire has failed to convince since his big money move from Leicester City that saw him become the most expensive defender in the history of the sport. Sections of the United faithful have vocally opposed his selection as captain from the beginning and will be disappointed that he has been allowed to continue in the role.

Maguire has just recovered from an injury and is fit and available to face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, where he will hope to put on an assured performance to convince the fans of his suitability for the captaincy.

He's outdated and out of his time: Manchester United dressing room don't like Ralf Rangnick: reports

Cristiano Ronaldo may have asked doubters to give Ralf Rangnick more time to implement ideas at Old Trafford, while speaking of the German with admiration. However, according to reports from the Mirror, the Manchester United dressing room is at odds with Rangnick's ideals, as the German has reportedly been termed "outdated and out of his time."

Although the German tactician's appointment came at an important time for the club, the players have struggled to find consistency under his management. Rangnick is notable for his high-intensity brand of football, but the United players seem unable to get accustomed to it.

Rangnick is popular for having redefined German football, with Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel both learning his footballing philosophy. However, Mirror claims that the Manchester United dressing room views him unpopularly and "doesn't like him."

