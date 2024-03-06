“I see him regularly” - Liverpool legend reveals he spoke to Michael Edwards about potential return

Liverpool club legend Steve McManaman has addressed rumors of the club trying to bring back former sporting director Michael Edwards to the club.

Post Jurgen Klopp breaking the news of his impending departure and previous sporting director Jorge Schmadtke also leaving in January 2024, Liverpool reportedly approached Edwards to resume his old job.

Addressing the matter, McManaman told Echo:

“They should try and bring Michael back! Of course, they should. Funnily enough, I spoke to him the other day about it as well because he lives by me and I see him regularly."

He added:

“I don’t know in what capacity they would want to bring him back. I don’t know. I think Michael has moved on from just being a sporting director. He hasn’t said that to me personally, but he couldn’t just go back to the same role that he was doing for a long time."

McManaman concluded:

“I think he’d need more. I don’t know whether he needs a new challenge. In past comments he’s made, it’s always the case that he needs a new challenge."

Edwards left Liverpool in 2022 after spending 11 years as sporting director at Anfield under FSG's ownership.

Paul Merson has backed Liverpool to beat Manchester City if Mohamed Salah plays for the Reds

Sky Sports pundit has given his take on this weekend's fixture between Liverpool and Manchester City. The Reds will host Pep Guardiola's men on Sunday, March 10 and Merson believes the result will hinge on Mohamed Salah's availaibility in the game.

"Salah gives Liverpool their X-factor and they'll beat Man City if he plays. Without him, I don't see how they're going to hurt City on a consistent basis. With Salah, they'll get after Man City and put them under severe pressure by closing down high up the pitch."

The Egyptian last played for Liverpool in their 2-0 win against Arsenal on January in the FA Cup.

"He is one of the best players in the world and takes chances - Liverpool will get enough chances to win if Salah plays. Salah carries that fear-factor too and will make Man City think."

The Merseysiders will firt take on Sparta Praha in the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday (March 6).