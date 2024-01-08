“I see him in training and I drool" - Inter Miami star says he's amazed by Lionel Messi on a daily basis

Inter Miami star Nicolas Stefanelli said that he still cannot believe that he shares the pitch with Lionel Messi. He added that the Argentine is the best player in the history of the game.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Stefanelli claimed that he sees Messi training and starts drooling as he is still in shock. He went on to claim that the Argentine leaves him star-struck with his passes and said:

"I see him in training and I drool. Then, when he makes a pass and his back is to the player, I ask myself: 'How does he see that pass? It just can't be'. That's why he is also the best player in history. I can't believe what I'm seeing. These guys play something else!"

Nicolas Stefanelli has only shared the pitch with Lionel Messi for 15 minutes and it was in a loss to FC Cincinnati. The Italian was injured for some time last season after moving to the MLS club in January.

Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami surprised Nicolas Stefanelli

Lionel Messi stunned the world by joining Inter Miami last summer after leaving PSG. The Argentine had offers from Saudi Arabia and FC Barcelona but they were unable to lure the forward.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Nicolas Stefanelli stated that the players did not know Messi was joining Inter Miami. He claimed that they could not believe the news initially and did not think he would be moving to America. He said:

"When the news came out, we couldn't believe it. We said it was a lie. We didn't believe it, we said it wasn't going to happen. I didn't believe it until I greeted him."

Messi has played 14 matches for Inter Miami and helped them win their first ever silverware - the Leagues Cup last season. He has scored 11 goals and assisted five times in his career so far in the United States.