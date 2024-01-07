 “I see him in training, and I drool" - Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate opens up on experience alongside Argentine star

Inter Miami striker Nicolas Stefanelli has admitted that he has been impressed by Lionel Messi after watching the star in training.

Messi joined the MLS side last summer on a free transfer after leaving PSG and guided them to the 2023 Leagues Cup title, scoring 10 goals in seven games. Now back in the United States after a break, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is expected to guide the side to more silverware this year.

Messi's club teammate, Stefanelli heaped praise on him while revealing how he drooled after watching the former Barcelona ace in training. Speaking to Fox Sports (via GOAL), he said:

“I see him in training, and I drool. Then, when he makes a pass and his back is to the player, I ask myself: 'How does he see that pass? It just can't be'. That's why he is also the best player in history.”

Joining Messi at Inter Miami last summer were his former Blaugrana teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who were also intrumental for the club, linking up to devastating effect. Stefanelli added about the stars:

“I can't believe what I'm seeing. These guys play something else!”

It has recently been announced that Luis Suarez has joined Inter Miami, reuniting with his former Barcelona teammates. That has made the club the favourite to win the MLS this year, according to bookmakers, who placed +200 odds on them.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez partnership could elevate Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's arrival had already brought excitement back to the MLS. Now, with Luis Suarez also joining him, Inter Miami fans can't wait any longer for the new season to begin.

The South American duo played together for six years at Barcelona and guided the side to numerous trophies, including the UEFA Champions League in 2015 and four La Liga titles. They also accrued a mammoth 516 goals between them across competitions.

Although both players are now in the twilight of their careers - Lionel Messi is 36, Luis Suarez will turn 37 this month - the prospect of watching them join forces once again is exciting.