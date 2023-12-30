"I could see an upset here" - Dimitar Berbatov makes scoreline prediction for Fulham vs Arsenal

Dimitar Berbatov has predicted Fulham to hold Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in their upcoming Premier League clash at Craven Cottage on Sunday, December 31.

Despite being tipped as the favorites to win the Premier League title at the start of December, the Gunners have stumbled in recent weeks. They have won just two out of their last five league games and find themselves second in the table with 40 points from 19 games, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

Arsenal have won 12 Premier League games, drawn four, and lost three to date and will be expected to return to winning ways against 13th-placed Fulham. However, they were held in a 2-2 draw against the Cottagers in their reverse fixture at home earlier this season.

Berbatov expects the Gunners to draw again. He wrote (as per Betfair):

"Fulham can cause problems, particularly at home. They lose games, but Marco Silva has his own philosophy where he wants to play pure football. Arsenal are the same, and Arteta won't change his philosophy either. It's going to be about who can out-master the other."

He added:

"Arsenal have better players and more quality on paper, and they will be the favourites, however I could see an upset here, so I'll go for a draw."

Berbatov's Prediction: 1-1

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal will not win Premier League title if they don't improve in both boxes

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reckons his side won't be able to win the Premier League title if they don't improve at both ends of the pitch. His comments arrive after the Gunners fell to a 2-0 loss against West Ham United on Thursday, December 28.

The north London outfit failed to get on the scoresheet against the Hammers despite statistically dominating the game. They had 75% possession and landed a mammoth 30 shots in total, with eight being on target. In addition, they also had 77 touches in the opponent's box, breaking the record for the most in a league game since the 2008-09 season for a team that failed to score.

Arteta said (as per Sky Sports):

"There's no panic, it's about trying to do more and do better and win games. If the team is playing like this, then you're going to go and win a lot of games."

"If we don't improve in the boxes, then no [we won't win the league]. Because at the end, that [the West Ham result] is what it is. But generating the rest, it was a record. So I don't think there are many teams in the league who have done that over many years, so it's something positive I think."

Kai Havertz is expected to return to the Gunners' starting XI against Fulham after missing their loss to West Ham due to suspension.