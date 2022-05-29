"I see us coming again" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp claims his team will bounce back from Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that his side will bounce back from their defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The Reds lost 1-0 to Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in the final, with Vinicius Junior scoring the only goal of the game.

Liverpool enjoyed a majority of possession but could not find their way past Thibaut Courtois, who was inspirational for Real Madrid between the sticks.

Following the game, Jurgen Klopp hailed his players for the incredible season they have had and vowed to bounce back next season.

The German has insisted that the club will celebrate their season on Sunday, regardless of their heartbreak against Real Madrid in Paris. He said, as quoted by ESPN:

"These boys played an outstanding season. The two competitions we couldn't win, we didn't for the smallest possible margin: one point, 1-0. City during the season, they were one point better and tonight Madrid was one goal better.

"That says nothing about us. The difference between 2018 and now is that I see us coming again. In 2018, I wished it but I couldn't know but these boys are really competitive, they have an incredible attitude.

"It is a fantastic group. We will go again definitely. Tomorrow we will celebrate the season."

The German manager also joked that Liverpool fans should already book their hotel for the final next season, with Istanbul being the venue.

"It is good we don't have to do that immediately but after a night's sleep and maybe another speech from me, the boys will realise how special it was what we did.

"Even if nobody on this planet would understand we have a parade tomorrow, we still will do it. I really hope everybody has a chance to get to Liverpool tomorrow to celebrate together with us a fantastic season that didn't end as we wanted.

"That's fact but the club is in a good moment, we will go again. Where's it [the final] next season? Istanbul? Book the hotel."

Liverpool have had an underwhelming end to an overwhelming season as they lose out to Real Madrid

It's truly incredible that Liverpool have played every possible game they could have over the course of the season.

They have won both domestic cups but lost both the Premier League and Champions League by the narrowest of margins.

Their quadruple dream went on for a very long time but in the end, they just had the FA Cup and the League Cup to show for an incredibly impressive season.

