"I am seeing a level of play that surprises me" - Luis Suarez names 2 Barcelona stars who have surprised him more than Raphinha

Former Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez has revealed that Blaugrana's current level of play has impressed him. Suarez also heaped praise on the duo of Pedri and Lamine Yamal.
His comments came after Barcelona secured a 4-3 win over Real Madrid on Sunday, May 11, taking a seven-point lead in the LaLiga title race. Barcelona have previously denied Madrid the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España trophies this term.
In a discussion with Pasion Blaugrana, Suarez lauded Barca's transformation and hailed the Spanish duo of Pedri and Yamal. He said (via Forbes):
“I love Barcelona today, It has impressive dynamics, football and efficiency, has a very high level and there are two players who are above average and make the difference, which are Lamine Yamal and Pedri.”
He continued:
"They have other players, like Raphinha, who score at essential moments, But Pedri... I am seeing a level of play that surprises me at the high level he is achieving; and Yamal is surprising me because of how old he is.”
At just 17 years of age, Yamal has redefined Blaugrana's attack and enhanced the attacking threat. Meanwhile, Pedri has also upgraded the outlook and stability of Blaugrana's midfield.
While the recent transformation could be traced to Hansi Flick's tactical structure, Yamal and Pedri should be praised for their consistently spectacular performances.
Yamal has been on the scoresheet 16 times and delivered 24 assists in 52 outings across competitions. Meanwhile, Pedri has recorded 14 goal contributions in 56 matches.
"This team is already the best in the world this season.” - Barcelona goalkeeper on the club's performance this season
Wojciech Szczesny has claimed that, despite some murmurs, Barca are the best team in the world this season. This comes after Barca completed four El Clasico wins over Los Merengues this season.
In an interview after Barcelona's 4-3 win over Los Blancos, Szczesny stated (via Barca Universal on X):
"I don't care what they say. This team is already the best in the world this season. Unfortunately we didn't win everything. We lacked a bit of luck and experience, especially in the final minutes in Milan."
Despite Blaugrana's exit from the UEFA Champions League, they have won two trophies in the present campaign. If Flick's squad defeats Espanyol in their next league game, they will be crowned this season's LaLiga champions.