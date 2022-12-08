"I seek God's help" - Netherlands star Cody Gakpo breaks silence on potential transfer to Manchester United 

Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo has broken his silence on a potential move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils continue to be linked with the Dutchman who has lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Gakpo, 23, has scored three goals in four appearances for Oranje.

That adds to the spectacular start to the season he has had with PSV, managing 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 appearances across competitions.

Manchester United were interested in signing Gakpo this past summer.

However, they instead lured Antony from Ajax for £85 million.

The Red Devils are still keeping tabs on the prolific forward, and he has commented on speculation over a move to Old Trafford.

He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I haven’t heard from Manchester United yet. If they come, I will think about it with God’s help."

Touching on United's past interest, he continued:

“I thought about Man Utd last summer, but when that didn’t happen, I didn’t know anymore."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“I thought about Man Utd last summer, but when that didn’t happen, I didn’t know anymore. Then Leeds arrived, I had doubts… now I wait and see”. Cody Gakpo: “I haven’t heard from Manchester United yet. If they come, I will think about it with God’s help”, tells @NRC.“I thought about Man Utd last summer, but when that didn’t happen, I didn’t know anymore. Then Leeds arrived, I had doubts… now I wait and see”. Cody Gakpo: “I haven’t heard from Manchester United yet. If they come, I will think about it with God’s help”, tells @NRC. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFC“I thought about Man Utd last summer, but when that didn’t happen, I didn’t know anymore. Then Leeds arrived, I had doubts… now I wait and see”. https://t.co/AKa2AnAyLT

Manchester United are on the lookout for a new attacking signing following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The iconic Portuguese forward mutually agreed to terminate his contract with the club after an explosive interview with journalist Piers Morgan.

Gakpo has four years left on his current deal at Philips Arena, and PSV are demanding €75 million, per FootMercato journalist Sébastien Denis.

However, United are reportedly still interested despite this price tag.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag comments on Ronaldo's departure

Ten Hag is concentrating on the future

Ronaldo has left Manchester United unceremoniously following his interview with Morgan.

He let loose on several issues surrounding his second spell at Old Trafford, including his lack of respect for Ten Hag.

This was due to the game time the Dutch coach had been giving to the Portuguese legend.

Ronaldo made 16 appearances across competitions this season, but only half in the starting lineup.

He scored three goals and contributed two assists, but his form dropped alarmingly.

Ten Hag was asked about Ronaldo's exit from the club.

He explained the Portuguese's departure was in the past and that his side were concentrating on the future, saying:

“He’s gone and it’s the past. We are now looking forward and we’re looking to the future."

The Red Devils are fifth in the Premier League and face Barcelona in the Europa League playoffs.

Ten Hag's side have also advanced to the last 16 of the Carabao Cup and face Burnley.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes