"I have not seen another player do it" - Toni Kroos reveals 'special' routine that sets him apart from Real Madrid team-mates

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has reveale what sets him apart from his team-mates at the Santiago Bernabeu. The German highlighted how he has never seen any other player within the Real Madrid camp take care of their boots like him.

Toni Kroos, who joined Real Madrid on the back of winning the World Cup with Germany in 2014, is one of the club's most senior campaigners. Despite being at the pinnacle of club and international football in the last decade, Toni Kroos remains grounded.

It can be perfectly substantiated by the fact that he has continued to wear an Adidas 11pro football boots ever since it was officially released in 2013. Although several of his team-mates are comfortable with changing boots frequently, Toni Kroos remains closely attached to his pair.

The Real Madrid midfielder also added how he still enjoys cleaning his boots, unlike other players in the team. Speaking to Goal, Toni Kroos stated:

"It really is a bit special, I have not seen another player at Real Madrid who cleans his boots every day and prepares like that.

"With mine, I am a bit special because it is the most important thing for me on the field, I think for me more than for other players. I just feel comfortable with those boots, I don't know why, I think because of the material and the colour.

"Nowadays, every one or two months they change the colour, the material... For many players it is not a problem, they give them new boots and they play with them the next day. I am a little different, I have to feel very, very comfortable."

Adidas manufactures the 11pro football boots exclusively for Real Madrid star Toni Kroos now

With the Adidas 11pro football boots being such an old version, the pair has officially become outdated on the market. However, the sportswear giant continues to manufacture it exclusively for Toni Kroos.

The Real Madrid superstar thanked Adidas for their gesture, which helped him enjoy the comfort of wearing his preferred pair of boots for so long.

"Seven or eight years ago I started with these boots, which are perfect for me: they are white, I like white, the material is perfect, and I don't want any others. Green, red... those type of boots are not my favourites.

"I want these and thanks to Adidas, who still do it for me exclusively, I feel very comfortable.

"I take good care of them, I prepare them before training, I clean them afterwards so that they are ready for the next day. I have not seen another player do it."

Notably, Kroos has been restricted to just one appearance for Real Madrid this season due to injury. It came during the recent 2-1 defeat to Sheriff Tiraspol in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Edited by Nived Zenith