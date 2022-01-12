"I haven't seen a confident Manchester United player for weeks, months" - Charlie Austin suggests Marcus Rashford isn't the only player struggling for the Red Devils

Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford has been suffering from a slump in his performances recently. Rashford has struggled to score or make meaningful contributions to the team this season.

Several fans have started to show their unhappiness with him. Former Premier League star Charlie Austin recently spoke about Rashford's form and pointed out that the player lacks confidence.

The England international returned to the team after recovering from surgery and since then Rashford hasn't been able to perform with consistency. Marcus Rashford has made 15 overall appearances for the Red Devils this season and has only been able to contribute three goals and one assist.

Manchester United are currently struggling in the Premier League and are seventh in the league table. With Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and West Ham United aiming for a top-4 finish, United will have to improve their performances drastically.

Former Premier League star Charlie Austin recently spoke about Rashford's lack of form during talkSPORT's podcast show.

Austin stated that Rashford is lacking confidence right now and this has affected him severely. He also questioned whether it's a United thing right now as almost every player in that squad is failing to deliver up to to their usual standards.

"He (Rashford) is obviously a confident player and when it's very like it seems to be at the moment then it's clearly affecting him. Then you have to ask questions like is that just what Manchester United is? Because, let’s be honest I’ve not seen a confident Man United player for weeks, months." said Charlie Austin.

Manchester United reportedly looking to offer a new contract to Marcus Rashford

Despite Marcus Rashford going through a rough patch on the pitch, Manchester United are reportedly ready to offer him a new contract in the summer. The club has complete faith in the academy graduate and wants him to stay at the club for the near future.

United will need to improve their game in the coming weeks if they want to finish in the top-4 in the Premier League this season. Players have to support each other on the pitch and need to stay focused on the task that they have in their hands.

