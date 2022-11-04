“I had to separate it on the pitch” – Demarai Gray reveals how Anthony Gordon picked up fight with Everton teammate last season

Demari Gray has revealed that his Everton teammates Anthony Gordon and Yerry Mina had to be separated on the training pitch last season.

The Toffees were embroiled in a fierce relegation battle in the 2021-22 campaign and were even at one stage five points adrift in the bottom three.

In an interview with The Athletic, Gray revealed that the squad 'fought with each other a lot' during the campaign, but stated that the altercations never reached a physical level.

Gray recalled when star winger Gordon squared up to the imposing defender Mina but the 26-year-old insisted that he was just showing his passion. The Everton forward proclaimed:

“We fought with each other a lot towards the end of the season. It never got to the physical point. People would step in before that. Just vocals and getting at one another. You need that. It’s important. I always laugh after. Seamus (Coleman) is the peacemaker, lovely guy but he’ll tell you how it is."

"Dom (Calvert-Lewin) had one. You don’t mess with Yerry (Mina). I remember one time Yerry had a little pop at Anthony (Gordon). You see how Anthony plays, he’s fiery, so he’ll give it back and I had to separate it on the pitch. But we laugh about it later.”

Everton legend defends Farhad Moshiri's ownership of the club

Former Toffees midfielder Leon Osman believes that Everton owner Moshiri will be as frustrated as anyone due to the money that has been spent since his takeover in 2016.

The 67-year-old has spent around £600 million but were dangerously close to relegation last term. Osman, who spent his entire career at Everton, believes the money spent by Moshiri should spare him from criticism.

The former midfielder told The Liverpool Echo:

“I don’t think you can say anything negative about Farhad Moshiri in regards to that because he came and invested. Yes, we are looking now thinking the money may not have been spent as well as it could have been with regards to bringing in the right type of player."

“That part isn’t his job. That part is people in different parts of the club, so that will have been frustrating for him when he looks back.”

On speculation surrounding a potential takeover at Goodison Park, Osman added:

“Some of them come in and see it as a business, some of them come in and want to invest and propel the team the best they can. Some are very invested in the football world and some are stepping into it for the first time or are a bit naive on that."

