"I don't share the opinion of Jurgen Klopp at all" - Arsene Wenger hits back after ex-Liverpool boss slams Club World Cup

FIFA executive Arsenal Wenger has hit back at former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for his criticism of the ongoing Club World Cup, throwing his weight behind the competition. The former Arsenal boss is a prominent member of the Gianni Infantino-led body that reinvented the competition into a full-blown tournament.

Ad

Red Bill Group director Klopp was critical of the tournament, referring to it tournament as the "worst idea ever conceived" weeks ago. Wenger spoke with BBC journalist Nizaar Kinsella about the comments of the former Liverpool manager, stating that he was not in support of Klopp's stance. He also pointed out that the tournament was needed and the clubs were pleased to participate.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"The next edition is in 2029 (when asked if CWC could be every two years). Everyone is entitled to an opinion and I don't share the opinion of Jurgen Klopp at all. I feel a Club World Cup is needed. If you make enquiries to all the clubs who were here there would be 100 percent of answers that they would want to do it again. That's the best answer of what the clubs think of a Club World Cup. The decisive question is do the fans like it or not? We believe that the attendances which were expected to be low but in reality were much higher. The answer is there."

Ad

Now FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, Wenger has played a prominent role in promoting football in recent years. He has been very prominent in the USA during the tournament, often being seen in the VIP boxes of stadiums where games have taken place.

Jurgen Klopp's former team Liverpool did not qualify for the competition, but his Red Bull Group were represented by Salzburg in the group stage. They finished third in a group that had Real Madrid, Pachuca, and Al-Hilal.

Ad

Liverpool eyeing move for star after Club World Cup disappointment: Reports

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo after his disappointing Club World Cup outing, as per reports. The Brazil international has been strongly linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu after appearing to fail to impress manager Xabi Alonso.

A report from Transfermarkt has revealed that the Reds have become the latest side to indicate their interest in Rodrygo. They will look to rival Arsenal for the 24-year-old if they lose Luis Diaz before the end of the window.

Rodrygo made just one start in six games for Real Madrid and was an unused sub as they crashed out of the Club World Cup against PSG. The Spanish giants are reportedly looking to cash in on the former Santos man, and the Premier League is a possible destination.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More