“I share the same opinion as Luis Enrique” – Argentina coach Scaloni comments on VAR after controversy during World Cup game between Spain and Japan

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has shared his Spanish counterpart Luis Enrique's sentiment over the VAR controversy in La Roja's match against Japan at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Samurai Blue pulled off a stunning 2-1 win over the 2010 World Cup winners. But their second goal by Ao Tanaka (51st minute) caused plenty of controversy. This was because the ball had appeared to go out of play.

Kaoru Mitoma got to the backline and cut the ball back for Tanaka to tap home. However, replays showed that it had crossed the line completely as he made contact and many feel the goal shouldn't have stood.

Spain coach Enrique was furious with the decision and felt something was "fishy" as the match officials took some time to review the incident on the VAR.

Now, Scaloni has come to his defense and said that moments like this could be decided by millimetres. In his latest press conference, the Argentinian head coach said (via All About Argentina):

“I share the same opinion as Luis Enrique and other coaches. The images are clear, but when you see it can be defined in millimeters. It’s something new for us and all this are happening in the World Cup.”

According to IFAB, who sets the laws of the game, the ball is out when “it has wholly passed over the goal line or touchline on the ground or in the air." It means that even if there's a gap between the ball and the line, it could still be considered in play.

The camera on the goal-line showed that a small portion of the ball was still on the line, which is why the goal was awarded.

Japan win Group E match to set up last-16 clash with Croatia while Spain take on Morocco

Japan won Group E after beating Spain in their final group fixture and will next face Croatia, the runners-up of the 2018 World Cup, in the round of 16 on 5 December.

The Samurai Blue have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament, having also beaten Germany in their opening game.

Spain took the lead in the 11th minute through a goal from Alvaro Morata. However, the Japanese team leveled the score in the 48th minute through Ritsu Doan before the controversial goal from Tanaka gave them a lead.

Spain, meanwhile, lost the top spot in the group and will face Morocco, for a place in the quarter-finals, on 6 December.

The Atlas Lions held Croatia to a draw before defeating Belgium. They have proved their mettle and will certainly give La Roja a tough run for their money.

