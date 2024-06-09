"I shouldn’t have played" - Luke Shaw reveals who is to blame for injury woes ahead of Euro 2024 campaign with England 

Luke Shaw recently opened up about his injury issues in the 2023-24 season ahead of UEFA Euro 2024 with England. The Manchester United man is unlikely to be fit for the Three Lions' opener against Serbia on June 16.

Shaw has suffered from injury issues throughout his career and it was even more prominent in the 2023-24 campaign. He missed 34 games for United due to injuries across multiple spells, making just 15 appearances in all competitions.

Shaw first suffered a muscle injury in the second game of the season and returned in November. He played a few games but was again injured in December. He returned in early February but again went off at half-time against Luton Town on February 18 and hasn't featured since.

In a recent interview, Shaw divided the blame for his prolonged injury between himself and Manchester United's medical team. He said that he had an issue against Aston Villa on February 11 and shouldn't have played against Luton in the first place.

"I felt something against Aston Villa and came off at half-time. It’s kind of everyone’s fault. Partly my fault, partly medical staff, I think everyone would admit that. The scan came back and there wasn’t too much there. But I didn’t train all week, then trained the day before the game. If the manager asks me to play, I’m never going to say no. I shouldn’t have played," Shaw said (via Goal).

Shaw has still been included in England's squad for Euro 2024 as is the only recognised left-back in the squad. Manager Gareth Southgate is likely to play Kieran Trippier as left-back until Shaw gets match-fit.

England manager Gareth Southgate provides John Stones injury update ahead of Euro 2024

The Three Lions lost 1-0 against Iceland at Wembley in their final friendly before the UEFA Euro 2024 on June 7. Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson scored the only goal of the match in the 12th minute.

It was a poor performance from England but another major concern was John Stones' substitution at halftime. The Manchester City defender held his ankle and received some treatment before being replaced with Ezri Konsa for the second half.

Manager Gareth Southgate, though, has confirmed that Stones is okay and the substitution was a mere precaution with Euro 2024 in mind.

"We think he's probably OK but we didn't want to take a chance with that given what's coming up," he said (via ESPN).

England have already lost Harry Maguire due to a calf injury and would hope to avoid further injuries if they are to compete for the Euro 2024 trophy.