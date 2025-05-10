“I have a sickly feeling in my stomach” - Gary Neville makes his feelings clear about Manchester United vs Tottenham Europa League final

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has admitted that he is nervous ahead of the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils face Spurs at the San Mames on May 21 with a chance to end their season on a high.

Ruben Amorim's team have struggled to impress this season, and are currently 15th in the Premier League table. However, they are undefeated in the Europa League, winning nine and drawing five so far.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Neville remained confident that his former side would lift the trophy.

“Roy Keane called it a great game the other day. That is what Roy would think. My mentality is different. I was a right-back. You know the only thing you can do is lose your team the game," said Neville.

He continued:

“Unless you are Trent Alexander-Arnold, you are unlikely to win your team a game as a right-back. It is a huge game. The consequences are massive. I have a sickly feeling in my stomach about this game as a United fan purely because of what is at stake. But I am confident."

He concluded:

“Manchester United have an uncanny knack, even in difficult times and bad times – and this has been a really bad season – of picking up trophies. That is not a bad habit to have as a football club. They still get to finals and do things even though the league form has been awful – and it has been a terrible season.”

Manchester United next face West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 11, in the Premier League.

Are Manchester United eyeing a Premier League forward?

Matheus Cunha

Manchester United are in active talks to sign Matheus Cunha this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils are looking to add more bite to their attack after a disappointing campaign, where they have managed just 42 goals in 35 games.

Cunha has been identified as a solution to their woes, and the club want to move for him regardless of whether they win the Europa League. The Brazilian has scored 17 goals and set up six more from 33 games for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season.

The 25-year-old apparently has a £62.5m release clause in his deal, which Manchester United may have to trigger to secure his signature. Cunha is apparently willing to make the move to Old Trafford this summer.

