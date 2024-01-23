"I would sign him if it was only for a training session" - Pundit urges Manchester United to sign ex-Real Madrid star Karim Benzema

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has told his club to sign Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema in the ongoing January transfer window.

When asked if he would have signed Benzema had he been in charge of transfers at Manchester United, Cole told Betfred (via Goal):

“150%. I would sign him if it was only for a training session. I was very surprised when he left Real Madrid in the summer, but I understand why it happened.

"That money he’s earning in Saudi Arabia is generational wealth. It’s for his kids and his kids’ kids."

He added:

"When you’re at that age in your career and you’ve already won four La Liga titles, five Champions League trophies and the Ballon d’Or, I can understand why he went to Saudi.

"Could he do it in the Premier League at his age? 100% considering the way he looks after himself. If Manchester United have the opportunity to sign him, then they should definitely try and make that happen.”

Karim Benzema left Real Madrid in the summer of 2023 to join Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad. He has been linked with multiple English clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal, besides United, for a transfer this winter.

The French forward has 12 goals and five assists in 20 games across competitions for his Saudi Arabian club this season.

Ex-Manchester United defender Paul Parker not in favour of club signing Karim Benzema

While one former Red Devil wants United to sign Benzema, another ex-player is of a different opinion. Paul Parker told Danish outlet SpilXperten (via Goal):

"Karim Benzema would be yet another step backward. He would just be another PR signing, and Manchester United definitely doesn't need that. He would be the completely wrong player to bring in. Completely wrong."

The former Manchester United defender added:

"There is a reason he left Real Madrid, which is probably primarily about the money, but also because he likely wasn't guaranteed a starting position.

"It is likely that some fans would take him, but it would be a massive mistake. Hojlund is the future."

Hojlund, 20, is a young striker, signed last summer from Atalanta for a reported fee of £72 million. He has made a slow start to his United career, registering seven goals and one assist in 25 games across competitions.

As for Benzema, he's a certified Real Madrid legend. During his 14-year-stay at the club, he registered 354 goals and 165 assists in 648 games.