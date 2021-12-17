"I am sitting here to try to make the right decisions" - Mikel Arteta confirms Aubameyang will not play for Arsenal against Leeds

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that former club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not feature in the Premier League clash against Leeds United. This will be the third consecutive game where Arteta has dropped Aubameyang from Arsenal's league match due to a disciplinary breach.

The 32-year-old forward became the second Arsenal skipper to lose the captain's armband after Granit Xhaka was stripped of the captaincy back in 2019.

Due to the controversy surrounding Aubameyang, Arteta was inevitably asked questions about the same. In response, the 39-year-old manager revealed that the Gabonese forward will not feature in their game against Leeds.

Speaking to the press ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash with the Yorkshire side, Mikel Arteta said:

"No he's not available for selection."

Mikel Arteta has also clarified that each decision he makes is for Arsenal's benefit. The Spanish manager's aim is to get the best out of his players which would generate the best results on the pitch.

"Every time that you are sitting here, you have some challenges," he explained. "You have some brilliant moments and some moments when you have to make decisions. I am sitting here to try to make the right decisions every day. My only intention is that - to get the club in the best possible condition, to defend our players and get the best possible results on the pitch that we can."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has had a tough season for Arsenal both on and off the pitch

The 2021-22 season has so far been a tough campaign for Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both on and off the pitch. The 32-year-old has struggled to find the form which saw him help Arsenal win the FA Cup and the Community Shield back in 2020.

Aubameyang has only managed to score four league goals in 14 appearances this season. The former Borussia Dortmund striker has not scored for Arsenal in the Premier League since netting against Aston Villa back in October.

Despite missing their talisman from previous seasons, Arsenal have found goals from their youngsters as they mount a challenge for the top four. They have had Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard scoring regularly to propel them into fourth spot in the Premier League standings.

