“I slept very well” – Lionel Messi opens up on chat with partner Antonela Roccuzzo on the night before FIFA World Cup final

Lionel Messi has lifted the lid on how he spent time with his partner Antonela Roccuzzo on the night before the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to their first FIFA World Cup triumph since 1986 in Qatar last month. He did most of the heavy lifting for La Albiceleste in the tournament, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

The World Cup was the one trophy that evaded the seven-time Ballon d'Or for most of his career. Having fallen at the final hurdle in 2014, he was determined to get his hands on the cup this time around.

Messi managed to fire Argentina to glory despite the team suffering a shock defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their opener. Providing support to him amid all the pressure was his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.

Antonela notably traveled with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar for the World Cup in Qatar. She was even with the player on the night before the final against France in Doha.

Speaking in his first interview after the World Cup, Messi looked back at how he spent the eve of the final with Antonela. He revealed that he had a casual chat with his partner before getting a good night's sleep. He said on the Argentinean radio show Perros de la Calle [via La Nacion]:

“We talked before going to sleep without touching much on the game or anything special. We followed the routine that we had been doing. It was very quiet, I slept very well. I felt that it was right and that we were doing everything to make it happen."

After being in a relationship for nine years, Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo got married in 2017. The couple now have three children by the names of Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

What did Antonela Roccuzzo say about Lionel Messi's World Cup triumph?

Antonela Roccuzzo took to social media to express her delight after Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina. Sharing heartwarming images of the celebrations, she wrote on Instagram:

"World Champions! I don't even know how to begin. What great pride we feel for you, Lionel Messi. Thank you for teaching us to never give up, and that we have to fight until the end.

"It's finally done. You are a World Champion! We know what you suffered for so many years, and that you wanted to achieve this! Let's go Argentina!"

Having known the forward for a long time, Antonela Roccuzzo has been with him through thick and skin.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes