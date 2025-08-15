“I was so sore I could barely sit up” - Mac Allister recalls how ‘monster’ Mo Salah humbled him during gym session at Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has recalled how Mohamed Salah once humbled him during a gym session. The Egyptian superstar helped the Reds lift the Premier League last season and continues to be indispensable to their cause.

In his column for The Player's Tribune, Mac Allister hailed Salah as the best professional he has ever seen.

“Look at Mo, for example. You cannot imagine how hard he pushes himself to stay at the top in this league. Mo, he’s hilarious. For a few weeks, I actually tried to get to the gym before him, but it was impossible. He was always there already, sweating,” wrote Mac Allister.

He continued:

“One day, I asked him, 'But Mo … when do you sleep?' He said, 'I don’t like it when I get more than seven hours. I feel tired.' Hahaha. 'You feel tired?' 'Yeah, it’s too much. You only need six-and-a-half.' He would be in the gym for an hour, and someone would say, 'Mo, are you finished? Let’s go eat.' 'No, no. I just did my abs. Now I have to really work out.'”

He concluded;

“When I first arrived, I tried to compete with him. I thought: OK, the guy is 31. I’m 24. Let’s do some abs. Damn …. I think I did three sessions with Mo before I gave up. I would wake up the next morning, and I was so sore I could barely sit up in bed. Hahahah. Mo sets the tone for everyone at Liverpool. He is the best professional I’ve ever seen. He’s a monster.”

Mohamed Salah registered 34 goals and 23 assists from 52 games across competitions last season for Liverpool.

Have Liverpool received a boost in their pursuit of Marc Guehi?

Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi is eager to join Liverpool this summer, according to The Times. The Englishman is in the final year of his contract with Crystal Palace, and hasn't signed a new deal yet.

It is believed that Guehi is ready to see out his contract at Selhurst Park, but the Eagles want to avoid losing him for free. A move, as such, could materialize this summer, with the Reds already hot on his heels.

The Merseyside club have apparently offered £30m for the 25-year-old, with a further £5m in add-ons, but it falls short of Crystal Palace's valuation. However, there's a building confidence that Liverpool will get their man this year.

