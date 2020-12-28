"I am sorry about everything" - Lionel Messi speaks about Barcelona and his future

Lionel Messi has affirmed his love for Barcelona and spoke about the 2020 summer transfer window where there was a lot of speculation on his long term future at the club.

The Argentine legend who has spent his entire club career in Barcelona spoke about how much the club and city means to him. In an interview with La Sexta, Lionel Messi said:

"I'm sorry about everything. I always said it. Barcelona is my life. I've been here since I was 13 years old, I've been living in Barcelona for longer than in Argentina and I learned everything here. The club trained me as a player"

Lionel Messi has told La Sexta it's 'impossible' for him to ever sign for Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid ❌ pic.twitter.com/3SUPDn4XLO — Goal (@goal) December 27, 2020

Lionel Messi also spoke about the 'bad time' he had in the summer transfer window. However, he did sound the warning bell to his opponents and rivals saying that he is excited and in the right mental space for the challenges ahead:

"Well, the truth is that today I'm fine, it's true that I had a very bad time over the summer because of how the season ended. Then came what happened in summer, the burofax and all that. The truth is that I dragged it a bit during the beginning, but today I feel fine and want to fight seriously for everything we have ahead – I'm excited.

"I know that the club is going through a very difficult time at club level and everything that surrounds Barcelona is difficult but I am looking forward to it."

Lionel Messi was not happy with how his situation was handled by former Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu

Lionel Messi and former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu did not see eye-to-eye. Speaking about his attempts to leave the Catalan giants, Messi said:

"I felt that it was the moment for change and I wanted to leave and I wanted to do well."

Leo Messi to La Sexta: “I spent the whole year telling Bartomeu that I wanted to leave Barcelona. But the president always said ‘No’. The burofax was a way to make it official. I thought I had completed a cycle. I needed a change. I wanted to go, Barça cycle was over”. 🔴🇦🇷 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2020

The Barcelona 'number 10' also spoke about how Bartomeu tried to paint him as a villain:

"The president at that time did not want me to leave and began to filter things to make me look bad and to be the bad guy in the movie and everything that happened happened, but I am still calm that what I did was what I felt and what I should have done at that time."

With his contract running out next summer, it will be interesting to see what Lionel Messi decides about his future.

