"I speak for everyone", "I don't hate him anymore" - Cristiano Ronaldo fans make feelings clear when asked if Joao Felix won them back after 5-0 win

Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo have made their feelings known when asked if Joao Felix has won back their trust after he scored a brace as Portugal defeated Armenia 5-0. Both sides were in action for their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Saturday, September 6.

Ad

Felix connected with a cross from João Cancelo and planted his header into the back of the net to give Portugal an early lead in the 10th minute. In the 21st minute, Ronaldo made it 2-0 after scoring from close range.

Cancelo gave the visitors a three-goal lead in the 32nd minute after scoring what could be termed a decent goal. One minute into the second half (46’), Cristiano Ronaldo rifled the ball into the net to make the scoreline 4-0.

Ad

Trending

One minute after the hour mark (61’), Joao Felix flicked the ball into the back of the net to make the final scoreline 5-0.

Felix featured for 67 minutes against Armenia and was replaced by Pedro Goncalves. He scored two goals, created one big chance, and delivered two key passes (via Sofascore).

After he registered an outstanding attacking display, one user on X asked:

"Ronaldo fans, Has Joao Felix won you back?

Ad

fan @NoodleHairCR7 Ronaldo fans Has Joao Felix won you back?

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo supporters responded:

"I speak for everyone when I say no,” one fan responded.

Lingardelton @LingardElton @NoodleHairCR7 I speak for everyone when I say no

Ad

"Not now, but I don't hate him any more.,” another said.

VALVE⁸ RMFC🃏 @Paqueta_55 @NoodleHairCR7 Not now, but I don't hate him any more.

Ad

Other X users added:

M' @ojt7m @NoodleHairCR7 Assist the goat in the wc final and we might forgive him

Ad

Tanaka-Nicole @mudiwa_tanaka @NoodleHairCR7 No I still haven’t forgiven him. Need to see how he performs at the World Cup

Ad

not_siuuu7 @not_siuuu7 @NoodleHairCR7 He needs to prove that in wc

Ad

SatracCR7 🇵🇹 (CR7-1K) @satraccr7 @NoodleHairCR7 I'm glad he's back. This is how he should be.

Ad

THIERRYJR @0footyknowledge @NoodleHairCR7 Me right now

Ad

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform against Armenia amid Joao Felix's Man of the Match-worthy display?

Armenia v Portugal - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier - Source: Getty

The Portuguese captain was lethal and outstanding in attack, having scored a brace against Armenia. Ronaldo also maintained 100% (18/18) passing accuracy in 58 minutes on the pitch.

Ad

The 40-year-old registered four shots on target, but missed two big chances (via Sofascore). However, his display and that of Joao Felix arguably helped Roberto Martinez's side secure all three points during the encounter.

Portugal will travel to Budapest to take on Hungary in their next game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Puskas Arena on Tuesday, September 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More