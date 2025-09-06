"I speak for everyone", "I don't hate him anymore" - Cristiano Ronaldo fans make feelings clear when asked if Joao Felix won them back after 5-0 win

Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo have made their feelings known when asked if Joao Felix has won back their trust after he scored a brace as Portugal defeated Armenia 5-0. Both sides were in action for their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Saturday, September 6.
Felix connected with a cross from João Cancelo and planted his header into the back of the net to give Portugal an early lead in the 10th minute. In the 21st minute, Ronaldo made it 2-0 after scoring from close range.
Cancelo gave the visitors a three-goal lead in the 32nd minute after scoring what could be termed a decent goal. One minute into the second half (46’), Cristiano Ronaldo rifled the ball into the net to make the scoreline 4-0.
One minute after the hour mark (61’), Joao Felix flicked the ball into the back of the net to make the final scoreline 5-0.
Felix featured for 67 minutes against Armenia and was replaced by Pedro Goncalves. He scored two goals, created one big chance, and delivered two key passes (via Sofascore).
After he registered an outstanding attacking display, one user on X asked:
"Ronaldo fans, Has Joao Felix won you back?
Cristiano Ronaldo supporters responded:
"I speak for everyone when I say no,” one fan responded.
"Not now, but I don't hate him any more.,” another said.
Other X users added:
How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform against Armenia amid Joao Felix's Man of the Match-worthy display?
The Portuguese captain was lethal and outstanding in attack, having scored a brace against Armenia. Ronaldo also maintained 100% (18/18) passing accuracy in 58 minutes on the pitch.
The 40-year-old registered four shots on target, but missed two big chances (via Sofascore). However, his display and that of Joao Felix arguably helped Roberto Martinez's side secure all three points during the encounter.
Portugal will travel to Budapest to take on Hungary in their next game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Puskas Arena on Tuesday, September 9.