"I have a special relationship with him" - Casemiro names Manchester United star he spoke to before completing move from Real Madrid

Casemiro has opened up on his relationship with compatriot Fred following his move to Manchester United from Real Madrid.

The Red Devils have made quite a statement with the signing of the highly-decorated Brazilian international this summer.

The five-time Champions League winner was unveiled at Old Trafford on Monday and watched his new team beat arch rivals Liverpool 2-1 from the stands.

Casemiro has admitted that he spoke to his compatriot Fred before making the decision to join him at Manchester United.

The Brazilian international has claimed that he shares a special bond with Fred, who plays alongside him for Brazil and will now do the same at the club level. He told MUFC official website:

“Well, before coming here, I spoke to Fred. He's a friend who I've played alongside in the national team for a good number of games and years."

The former Los Blancos midfielder added:

“I know him well. He's a great player and that's why he plays for Manchester United and for the Brazilian national team, which is difficult to get into. So, I have a special relationship with him and, of course, he's a great player and that's why he plays for Manchester United."

Casemiro has spoken highly of Fred, who has often been criticized by fans and the media since his move from Shakhtar Donetsk. He said:

“Fred has a lot of qualities. I think he's a player that has good movement. He's very mobile, passes the ball well, he has a good shot on him, he can play with both feet, left or right, he can pass the ball well with either foot. He's a great player. Again, that's why he plays for Brazil and he's a very important player at this club and I think he'll help me a great deal as he's Brazilian."

Casemiro added:

"I think he'll help me a lot at the club and, without doubt, it's important for me to have another Brazilian here, too.”

Manchester United still looking for reinforcements

Erik ten Hag finally secured his first win as Manchester United manager on Monday against arch rivals Liverpool after losing his first two games in charge.

However, the Red Devils are clearly not resting on their laurels as they are evidently in the market for further additions.

As per Metro, they are closing in on a move for Ajax winger Antony, who has been a target for Ten Hag since he arrived at the club.

According to The Manchester Evening News, PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo is also a target for the Red Devils.

