"I don't spend a lot of time looking at the stories" - Premier League midfielder plays down claims of January move to Arsenal 

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has stressed that his focus is on performing for his current club amid reported interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners are said to be looking to bolster their midfield in January, with Luiz considered a likely candidate to join Mikel Arteta's squad (via Birmingham Mail). As per the report, the Brazil international was also subject to three deadline day offers from the north Londoners in the summer of 2022.

Despite suggestions of a potential transfer for the 25-year-old midfielder, Luiz told Sky Sports (via Birmingham Mail):

"I am very happy to hear the stories but I am here at Aston Villa. My focus is totally here. I don't spend a lot of time looking at the stories. I see them, but I don't focus on that and I'm not looking at it every day. My head is here at Aston Villa."

Luiz joined the Villans from Manchester City in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of €16.8 million. Since then, he's completed 173 appearances across all competitions, bagging 18 goals and assists each.

Addressing his affection for Aston Villa, he added:

"Aston Villa is a club that opened its doors to me when I came to England, so I have a lot of affection and a lot of love for it."

Luiz has been lethal this Premier League season, having scored six goals and assisted four from a central midfield position. He's helped his team to fourth place in the English top flight after 14 matches. Aston Villa are only four points behind league-leaders Arsenal.

Should the midfielder decide to join the Gunners, he could be paired alongside Declan Rice in midfield. However, he would face competition from Thomas Partey, who can occupy a deeper role, allowing Rice to play further forward.

Arsenal prepare for Luton Town test in the Premier League

Arsenal are in Premier League action on Tuesday (December 5) when they travel to Luton Town. The Gunners come into this fixture on top of the standings, having racked up 33 points so far.

During the weekend, the north London outfit managed to secure a 2-1 victory against Wolves at the Emirates (December 2). Bukayo Saka (6') and Martin Odegaard (13') scored early in a game that was largely controlled by Mikel Arteta's men.

Considering that Arsenal face a daunting test at Villa Park on Saturday (December 9), Arteta may choose to rotate his squad for this midweek fixture. Luton Town are currently 17th in the Premier League and have registered just nine points.