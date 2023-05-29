“I spent such a beautiful moments here” - Barcelona star’s wife pens emotional message as club move out of Camp Nou

Sergi Roberto's partner, Coral Simanovich Roberto, has bid her goodbye to Camp Nou as Barcelona move out. The club are set to play away from their home as renovation of the stadium begins.

Spanish clubs have been renovating lately. Real Madrid had theirs done during the pandemic. Blaugrana are set to play at the Olympic stadium during their time away from Camp Nou, while Los Blancos played at their training ground.

Taking to Instagram, Coral stated that the stadium felt like her second home for the last 9 years. She posted on her story:

"There's no place and feeling like here! Camp Nou is my second home for the last 9 years, since I arrived to Barcelona I spent such a beautiful moments here. Today it was the last game in Camp Nou until the new stadium will be ready. I'm going to miss this stadium and keep such a beautiful moments from this place."

Roberto has played 347 matches for Blaugrana and was their main right-back under Xavi this season.

Barcelona move away from Camp Nou until 2026

Barcelona have confirmed that they will be away from Camp Nou for over three years. They expect the new Spotify Stadium to take time as the new-look needs a lot of work.

Joan Laporta spoke about the need for the new stadium and stated on the club's official website:

“Since the opening of Spotify Camp Nou in 1957 it has been our home and a source of pride for all Barça fans and we want it to stay that way. The new Spotify Camp Nou will become a reality, a collective dream for all Barça fans and at the same time it will be a legacy for our children and grandchildren.”

He added:

“Now we have to go through a process, the construction process, and we must be excited about that. When we come back here, we will be stronger than ever. It will coincide with our Club’s 125th anniversary, at the end of 2024, when the stadium will be ready for us to get what we want from it.”

Barcelona won the league this season, and bid farewell to the stadium on Sunday. The work has already begun as the club do not want to waste time.

