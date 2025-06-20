"I spoke also with some players who played there" - Florian Wirtz explains decision to join Liverpool as Reds confirm transfer

Liverpool's marquee signing, Florian Wirtz, has revealed that he received a nod from some players who have featured for the Reds before moving to Anfield. The German star also disclosed that he looks forward to playing his first game and winning trophies in his debut season.

Ad

In an interview after his move to Liverpool had been sealed on Friday, Wirtz said (via The Standard):

“I will see how I can perform there. I hope I can do my best. I spoke also with some players who played there and they told me that it’s perfect for me and every pitch is perfect, you can enjoy every game. I’m really looking forward to playing my first game.”

Ad

Trending

He added:

“I would like to win everything every year! First of all, we have to do our work, I have to make my work. In the end, we want to be successful. Last season they won the Premier League so my goal is for sure to win it again and also to go further in the Champions League. I’m really ambitious.”

Ad

The Reds spent an initial £100 million, which could rise to £116 million, to secure Wirtz's signing from Bayer Leverkusen. The Premier League record signing is expected to earn £200,000 weekly over a five-year contract.

Wirtz is expected to go directly into Arne Slot's starting XI and occupy the attacking midfield position. He would also link up with Jeremie Frimpong, who has also joined the Reds from Leverkusen this summer.

How did Liverpool's new signing, Florian Wirtz, perform at Bayer Leverkusen last season?

1. FSV Mainz 05 v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga - Source: Getty

At Bayer Leverkusen last season, Wirtz was arguably the most consistent attacker in the squad. The German was also the brains behind the Bundesliga side's attacking creativity.

Ad

In 45 games played across competitions, Wirtz delivered 16 goals and 15 assists for Bayer Leverkusen last term. The 22-year-old also played a crucial role as Leverkusen won the German Super Cup.

Given his remarkable display last season, Wirtz is expected to improve the Reds' creativity next season. At Liverpool, attackers like Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo are also predicted to benefit from his intuitive proficiency in the final third.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More