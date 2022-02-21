“I spoke to Fergie” – David Seaman reveals he was close to joining Manchester United before making U-turn after ‘trophy’ advice about Arsenal

Arsenal legend David Seaman has revealed that he was close to joining Manchester United but the promise of fast trophies turned his head. The former England goalkeeper has made the sixth-highest number of appearances for the Gunners but could have joined Manchester United.

The 58-year-old has revealed that he was approached by Sir Alex Ferguson before he made his £1.3 million move to north London from Queens Park Rangers.

While speaking to his Watford shot-stopper Ben Foster on his podcast The Fozcast, the 75-time capped international revealed that his career could have taken a whole different road. Seaman recalled:

“In the end, QPR got £1.3million for me, but I could have let that run out. I got a chance to go to Man United. I spoke to Fergie.”

Seaman revealed that he had been walking his dog when he received a phone call from his England teammate and Red Devils legend Bryan Robson. He explained:

“He was like, ‘I’ve got somebody who wants to speak to you… it’s the gaffer,' and it was Alex Ferguson. He said to me, ‘Look, I want to come in for you in the summer.'"

The 58-year-old then went on to say that the Gunners also came calling for his services on the very same day.

“That same day, Arsenal made a bid. They’d made the bid, and QPR said you’ve got to go and talk terms with Arsenal.”

The deal with the north London club did not eventually materialize at that time. The Englishman had a choice to make between the two clubs at the end of his contract with Queens Park Rangers. Seaman sought advice from former Chelsea and England coach Ray Wilkins, who was the manager of the West London club at that time.

Wilkins told the keeper that a switch to Highbury would promise him instant success but that will not be the case with Manchester United. Seaman remembered:

“He said to me, ‘if you go to Man United, you won’t win trophies straight away but you will later because they’re a massive club.' He said, 'If you go to Arsenal now, you’ll win trophies straight away.'”

Did Seaman make the right choice by choosing Arsenal over Manchester United?

Seaman's decision to choose Arsenal over Manchester United certainly worked out for him. The 58-year-old managed to achieve legendary status for both Arsenal and England following the move.

The keeper won three league titles, four FA Cups, one League Cup, one European Cup Winners' Cup and three FA Community Shields during his 13-year stay at the club.

Manchester United eventually got Peter Schmeichel a year later from Brøndby. The Dane is regarded as the best keeper to have played for the Red Devils by many.

