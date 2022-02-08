“I spoke to him” – Jurgen Klopp reveals what Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah told him after AFCON disappointment

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he had a conversation with Mohamed Salah after Egypt lost the AFCON final against Senegal.

Despite the defeat, Salah is eager to play in the Reds' next Premier League game. However, Sadio Mane will be unavailable for the match at Anfield, as he is yet to join the team.

Mane and Salah were on opposite ends in the biggest football event in the African continent. The game went into penalties after a goalless draw after regulation time. Sadio Mane's Senegal came out winners after two Egyptian players missed their attempts, with Salah not taking one.

About his conversation with Salah after the AFCON final, Klopp said:

“Mo is now back; I spoke already to him. He is very disappointed of course, but looking forward to all the things coming up here now. I spoke to him and pretty much the first thing Mo told me was: ‘I’m ready.’ Haha!''

Speaking highly of Salah's physical ability and consistency on the pitch, Klopp added:

“He is an experienced player; he is a physical monster, to be honest, so we have to see. He will obviously have a little recovery session today, and we will see how he feels tomorrow, and from there, we go."

"The proper plan we don’t have play him as often and as long as possible is probably the plan, but we will not rush it. But if he is fine, we will not leave him out for the wrong reasons as well, so let’s see.”

Klopp also touched on the availability of Sadio Mane, and remains unsure about his availability against Leicester City game, saying:

"Sadio flies out, if it’s possible, on Wednesday night, so will arrive here on Thursday, but he is, of course, then not involved in the Leicester game.''

Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain return to training for Liverpool after testing positive for COVID-19

Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have returned to training after recovering from COVID-19. The two key Liverpool players had tested positive for the virus last week.

Meanwhile, Divock Origi has also returned to training. He is reportedly in contention for the Premier League clash against Leicester City.

