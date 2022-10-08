"I spoke to him" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Arsenal star 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lauded Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard in an interview on the Anfield club's official website.

Odegaard has impressed for the Gunners this season and was made club captain before the campaign.

The Norweigan joined Arsenal on a permanent deal for £30 million from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 following a loan spell at the Emirates Stadium.

He has made nine appearances in all competitions, scored three goals, and earned plaudits for his consistent performances.

Klopp is a fan of Odegaard and has revealed that he spoke to the Norweigan when he was a teenage prodigy:

“Martin Odegaard, I spoke to him when he was 15 from Norway when the whole world wanted him and he decided for Real Madrid. I remember as it would have been yesterday that we sat on a table with his dad and we were all so excited."

Odegaard did have difficulties when he moved to Madrid from Eliteserien outfit Strømsgodset IF in 2015 for £2.5 million.

The Norweigan spent time on loan at clubs such as Heerenveen and Real Sociedad and failed to make an impact at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Klopp alludes to this:

“Then came a few difficult years, which is normal when you are that much in the spotlight. So, he became the player everybody expected him to be that time.”

Klopp was speaking ahead of Liverpool's clash with Arsenal on October 9, a game in which Odegaard will be expected start and be key in.

The Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League having won six of their seven fixtures.

Meanwhile, it has been a difficult start for Klopp's men, who are ninth, managing just two wins in seven.

"My dream club" - Arsenal midfielder Odegaard revealed love for Liverpool

Odegaard said that the Merseysiders were his dream club

Before joining Madrid in 2015 Odegaard was coveted by several top European sides, including Liverpool.

At the time, a 16-year-old Odegaard did reveal that he had always loved the Anfield outfit but that he wouldn't let that affect his decision, saying (via Liverpool Echo):

"Liverpool have always been my dream club. But I will not let this affect my decision when I choose a new club."

Odegaard headed to the Santiago Bernabeu but never really got the opportunity to impress as much as he has at Arsenal.

The Norweigan is now becoming one of the Premier League's most renowned midfielders and living up to the massive hype there was over him as a teenager.

