"I spoke to him about a week ago" - Bryan Mbuemo's coach claims star is 'frustrated' over Manchester United transfer delay

Cameroon assistant coach Ashu Cyprian Besong has claimed that Manchester United target Bryan Mbeumo is frustrated due to the recent transfer delay. He also stated that Brentford are aware of Mbeumo's preference to join the Red Devils, as the latter allegedly informed them of his decision earlier this summer.

Ruben Amorim and Co. bolstered their attack last month, signing Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers. They then set their sights on acquiring Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo due to the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Jadon Sancho expected to leave the club this summer.

However, Manchester United have had two bids rejected to date, with Brentford holding out for a reported sum of £65 million. The Red Devils initially offered £55 million before having their second bid of £62.5 million rejected as well (June 28).

Besong claimed he spoke with Mbeumo about a week ago, telling Telecom Asia (via METRO):

"Yes, obviously he’s very frustrated with how long it’s taken. But he’s a professional and anticipates these things. I spoke to him about a week ago and he is very calm with everything that is going on. But of course, he’s already told them he wants to go to United. He just wanted the two clubs to find an agreement, as he’s very grateful for the opportunity that he’s been given by Brentford in his career."

Manchester United are expected to get the deal over the line in the coming weeks after reportedly agreeing personal terms with Mbeumo.

“If they don’t get him, it’ll be down to the club failing to get the deal down" - Paul Parker sends warning to Manchester United amid Bryan Mbeumo transfer delay

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker reckons it would be very embarrassing for the Red Devils if they fail to sign Bryan Mbeumo this summer. He also believes that United would be at fault if the transfer doesn't go through due to Mbeumo preferring a move to Old Trafford.

Despite Manchester United being the frontrunners to sign Bryan Mbeumo, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on hijacking the transfer. Thomas Frank is allegedly keen on reuniting with the 25-year-old at Spurs following the success they had at Brentford in recent years.

Parker told Gameshub (via Daily Mirror):

“It’ll be very embarrassing for Manchester United if they can’t get the deal for Bryan Mbeumo over the line. That said, I do think they will get the deal done, I think it’s clear that Old Trafford is his preference. If they don’t get him, it’ll be down to the club failing to get the deal down, rather than Mbeumo not wanting to go to Old Trafford."

He added:

“Everyone is saying that the pull of Thomas Frank at Tottenham will make him sign there, but he was happy to leave the manager. He wanted to leave Brentford whilst Frank was still in charge."

"We don’t know if Daniel Levy is a fan of his either, he has a big say over the incomings at the football club – that said, they do need something in that front line at Spurs. Heung-min Son has lost that sharpness and they’re lacking in that frontline.”

Mbeumo had a brilliant 2024-25 campaign for Brentford under Frank's tutelage, garnering 20 goals and nine assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

