"I spoke to him weeks ago"- Bruno Fernandes offers update on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he had a conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo weeks ago. He expects to see him at pre-season training amidst rumors linking him with an exit from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils signed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner from Juventus last summer in the hope that he would be the player to lead the club to a Premier League title.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo scoring 18 goals in 30 league games, the 13-time Premier League champions finished sixth in the Premier League. They failed to qualify for next season's Champions League and finished the season trophyless.

Manchester United have hired Erik ten Hag as their new manager and are expected to undergo a rebuild under the Dutchman.

Despite their desperate need for reinforcements, the club are yet to sign any players this summer. The lack of transfer activity has left Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated and questioning the direction in which the club are headed (as per AS via Republicworld). This has raised doubts over his future at Old Trafford. However, Fernandes has claimed that he expects to see the forward at pre-season training, indicating that he could remain at United.

Fernandes told Record, as per Fabrizio Romano:

"Cristiano Ronaldo situation? I spoke to him weeks ago, so I expect to meet Cristiano on day 4 for the pre-season trainings- and there's nothing else."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“I don’t think Man United are open to lose a top resource like Cristiano”. Bruno Fernandes: “Cristiano Ronaldo situation? I spoke to him weeks ago, so I expect to meet Cristiano on day 4 for the pre-season trainings - and there’s nothing else”, tells Record.“I don’t think Man United are open to lose a top resource like Cristiano”. Bruno Fernandes: “Cristiano Ronaldo situation? I spoke to him weeks ago, so I expect to meet Cristiano on day 4 for the pre-season trainings - and there’s nothing else”, tells Record. 🔴 #MUFC“I don’t think Man United are open to lose a top resource like Cristiano”. https://t.co/tBmixModWP

Manchester United are set to part ways with Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard after the expiration of their contracts on June 30. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scored just seven goals between them in the Premier League last season. The Red Devils are therefore unlikely to entertain the prospect of losing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Manchester United must sign some players in the coming weeks if they are to keep Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the twilight stages of his career. He will therefore be keen to play for a club that will challenge for league titles and give him the chance to play in the Champions League.

Manchester United's lack of activity in the summer transfer window has raised questions over their ambition and the direction in which they are headed under Erik ten Hag.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Cristiano Ronaldo is 'worried about Manchester United's transfer strategy as rivals strengthen and has doubts about seeing out the final year of his contract' trib.al/98ocyjC Cristiano Ronaldo is 'worried about Manchester United's transfer strategy as rivals strengthen and has doubts about seeing out the final year of his contract' trib.al/98ocyjC

As per the Daily Mail, the club has been linked with a number of players, including the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen. They will have to sign some top-quality players in the coming weeks to convince Cristiano Ronaldo and their supporters that there is a vision and plan in place for the club.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far