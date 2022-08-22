“I have spoken to a couple of people, and that could be one of the big changes” – Journalist says Manchester United star will be dropped from playing XI for Liverpool clash

TalkSPORT journalist Micky Gray believes Harry Maguire will be dropped for Manchester United's clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday (August 22).

The Red Devils are hoping to kickstart their season with a victory over their fierce North West rivals. They will want to avenge the 9-0 aggregate defeat in the league against Jurgen Klopp's side last season.

United put on a woeful display as they were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford last weekend and Gray believes Erik ten Hag will make plenty of changes for the clash.

The Manchester-based journalist stated that Maguire, who has been widely panned for his performances in recent times, is set to be benched. Gray told talkSPORT:

“I have spoken to a couple of people, and that could be one of the big changes. I don’t think Harry Maguire is going to be in the starting XI, so it just depends if it is going to be new signing Lisandro Martinez or Raphael Varane. Manchester United have options."

“I don’t think it is down to the personnel [for Manchester United’s current form], I just think whatever XI Erik ten Hag picks, they have got to match Liverpool for effort. If they don’t, it could be another big score.”

Erik ten Hag aiming to 'restore' Manchester United ahead of Liverpool clash

The 20-time champions of England lost their previous clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford 5-0 and things have barely improved for the club since.

Questions are already being asked of Ten Hag despite him only joining the club from Ajax in the summer. However, the Dutch manager exuded confidence in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Liverpool clash, as he stated (as quoted by The Guardian):

“I’m here for the club and to restore the club. I knew before that this is a challenge and I wanted this challenge. I knew before it was going to be hard but I wanted that because in my career, everywhere I started, the start was difficult but I get it done, and I’m convinced I get it done here as well."

“Therefore, I choose this project, I knew it’s a process and I will stay consistent to the philosophy and to the plan we had, and I keep confidence in the cooperation I have with the players and also the team around, the coaches and the directors.”

