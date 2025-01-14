“I have spoken to him about his situation” - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick sheds more light on 22-year-old star’s future amid exit speculation 

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has shared his thoughts on Ansu Fati's future at the club. He pointed out his injury issues and said that the winger will have to work really hard to get back into the team.

Fati has made eight appearances across competitions this season, accumulating just 186 minutes. He's started only one of those eight games as he's had to deal with multiple injury issues. Reports have now suggested that the Spaniard could leave Barcelona this January.

Hansi Flick shared his thoughts on Fati, saying (via Barca Universal):

“I am honest with all the players. I have spoken to Ansu about his situation. When I arrived at Barça I said that Ansu was doing very well and that he was working very hard, but the problems after his first injury… have meant that he has never been able to show his 100%.

Trending

“When we arrived we were convinced that he could come back, but, for the moment, he will have to work, like everyone else, to come back and give his best.”

Fati came through Barcelona's academy and was seen as one of the most promising players. He was even handed the iconic No. 10 shirt, previously won by Lionel Messi. However, consistent injury issues have derailed his career and he looks set to leave the club.

Hansi Flick opens up on Ronaldo Araujo amidst rumors of Barcelona exit

Among the players linked with a move away from Barcelona is Ronald Araujo. The centre-back has garnered interest from Juventus, who are looking to sign a replacement for Gleison Bremer, who's out of the season due to an ACL injury. Some reports suggest that Araujo has told the Barca hierarchy that he wants to leave.

Hansi Flick said about the defender (via Barca Universal):

“I’m not going to reveal the conversations I’ve had with him. It’s a pity about Inigo’s injury, it’s a very important loss. After four weeks he will be able to return.

“Against Madrid, we saw that Araujo is back, his performance was very good. He is one of the best centre-backs in the world. He proved it on Sunday, I’m very happy.”

Araujo only recently returned to action after spending months out due to a hamstring injury. His contract with Barcelona expires in 2026 so the club will look to sell him this year for a transfer fee if there are no talks of a contract extension.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback