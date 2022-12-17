“I was in the stands with my brother” – Emi Martinez reveals how he predicted he would play 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been one of the best shot-stoppers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His heroics against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the tournament helped La Albiceleste reach the last four.

Martinez denied Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis from the spot in the penalty shootout. He has also kept three clean sheets in six games in the tournament.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper came into prominence later in his career. He made his international debut in 2021 and played a crucial role in Lionel Scaloni's team winning the 2021 Copa America.

He is now set to play in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The former Arsenal goalkeeper revealed how he promised his brother about playing in the 2022 edition of the tournament. In a press conference ahead of the final, he said:

“During the 2014 World Cup final I was cooking a barbecue for my family. During the Russia 2018 I was in the stands with my brother and I told him that in the next one, I would be there.”

Argentina legend Gabriel Batistuta spoke about Lionel Messi's performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Argentina legend Gabriel Batistuta has revealed that he expected Lionel Messi to be much calmer in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi broke Batistuta's record during the tournament. He is now his country's all-time top scorer in the World Cup with 11 goals to his name.

Batistuta said (via Mint):

"I expected him to be much calmer, but he is playing like a 20-year-old. And, that's because he's hungry, he's here to win the Cup. That's what football needs, that's what Leo is spreading to the whole team."

He further added:

"There's something in the atmosphere, a positive energy, for this to happen. For Messi and for the fans too."

Messi has previously led his country to the final of the 2014 World Cup. However, La Albiceleste suffered a 1-0 defeat to Germany in the final on that occasion.

In a career full of trophies, he has won every single one for club and country, barring the World Cup. A win on Sunday could truly be the crowing moment of his legendary career.

