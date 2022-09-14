"I had stars in my eyes" - Olivier Giroud opens up on emotional experience ahead of signing for Arsenal

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud has claimed that securing a transfer to Arsenal a decade ago was 'a childhood dream come true.

Giroud, who joined the Rossoneri from Chelsea for a fee in the region of £1.5 million last summer, has been enjoying life in Italy. Registering 11 goals and four assists in 29 Serie A appearances, he helped Milan lift the 2021-22 domestic title.

A target man with a lethal left foot, the Frenchman made a name for himself after moving to Arsenal from Montpellier for £12 million ahead of the 2012-13 season. He netted 105 times and contributed 41 assists in 251 matches for the Gunners, winning six trophies in the process.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Giroud heaped praise on former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, labeling him 'a spiritual father'. He said:

"Arsene came to pick me up in France. He gave me the opportunity to realize a childhood dream which was to play in the Premier League and follow in the footsteps of all the French people who have passed through there. Having had the chance to be in contact with Arsene... I had stars in my eyes."

He continued:

"To set foot there and learn on a daily basis with Arsene... a spiritual father who made me grow as a man, it was great. I still see it today, in the conferences, that he offers a bottomless pit of culture."

afcstuff @afcstuff Giroud on Wenger: “It wasn’t all easy, but he was always there & he has always supported me. At the end, we were a bit disappointed to be leaving one another, but it was just the way life wants it to be.” #afc Giroud on Wenger: “It wasn’t all easy, but he was always there & he has always supported me. At the end, we were a bit disappointed to be leaving one another, but it was just the way life wants it to be.” #afc https://t.co/qfFxVpCBpY

Reminiscing about his transfer to Arsenal in 2012, he added:

"My wife brought me the contract in Ukraine during the European Championship. She said to me, 'Here I have a present for you.' It was one of the best days of my life."

Giroud has started his 2022-23 season on a positive note, scoring three goals and providing one assist in seven matches so far. He is expected to feature in his team's UEFA Champions League Group E fixture at home against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday (September 14).

Arsene Wenger backs Arsenal to compete for the Premier League title

Former Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger has claimed that Mikel Arteta's squad is devoid of any weaknesses and has the potential to challenge Manchester City for the title. He said (via The Sun):

"I would say they are moving in the right direction. I honestly think there is no weak position in the team... they are young, promising players and they have bought well this year."

He added:

"There is no completely dominating team this season and Arsenal has a chance with the potential that is there. We used to be in the top four and why not again? You cannot even rule out the fact that they can fight for the title, and hopefully, they can do it."

