"I started to feel other presences" - Manchester United legend George Best's ex-wife Alex says she was haunted by the ghost of the footballer and 2 other people in her 200-year-old house 

Manchester United legend George Best's ex-wife Alex has told the Daily Star that she was haunted by the legendary footballer's ghost and two other people.

The widow of the late Red Devils icon has revealed that she still feels Best's presence in her 200-year-old house alongside two other deceased individuals.

She claims not to have been scared of the former Manchester United star's presence as she believed it was just him playing a harmless prank.

But the presence of two other poltergeists gave her a fright and she has discussed the spooky cottage of which she believes is haunted, saying:

“This house is seriously haunted, big time. I’ve lived on my own here for years, and George’s ghost had always been here. I would come down and there would be really heavy pieces of furniture moved – furniture it would take three people to move."

Alex discussed her haunted house further before then touching on how she believed it was the United legend playing a prank:

“I felt it was George just being harmless, playing tricks and having a laugh with me – I never got frightened by it. It felt comforting and loving even.”

She continued by describing the spooky presence of two other individuals:

“Then I started to feel other presences, which I felt were a lot more mischievous. A group of investigators came last year and worked with a local historian. They showed me census records that revealed a George Best lived here in 1902."

She continued:

“Sadly, he had a daughter who drowned in the well near me – the same well that is mentioned in the Doomsday Book. She is the little girl who was in the house, and she felt mischievous. She was about six when she died.”

Once ghost hunters ridded the house of the poltergeists, Alex claims she has felt nothing and that they haven't been back.

Alex does claim that before the ghosts were expelled, she was given an apology by Best.

"He could have been saying sorry for anything and to everybody. I was really emotional when I heard that to be honest.”

Manchester United could do with Best in midfield

The Red Devils have been a sorry sight

Best became a Manchester United icon during his career, with many claiming the late Northern Irish winger to be one of the greatest players of all time.

He made 352 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 137 goals and wowed fans with his ability on the ball and his goalscoring nous.

United are currently encountering a horror show at present with a lack of attacking options plaguing the club.

Ben @Bred147 In case the younger generation aren’t aware, Manchester United have been through this before. Even a George Best comeback couldn’t help them. #mufc In case the younger generation aren’t aware, Manchester United have been through this before. Even a George Best comeback couldn’t help them. #mufc https://t.co/1KQNC8sb7j

Best would slot right into Erik ten Hag's current XI and would help deal with the glaring issues of having scored one goal in their first two games.

A 2-1 season-opening defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion and a 4-0 drubbing at Brentford has spooked Manchester United.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett