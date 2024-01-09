"I started feeling really good after just a few weeks" - Arsenal star provides positive fitness update following return to squad after long absence

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe recently provided an injury update after his return to the squad following a long injury layoff

Smith Rowe suffered a knee injury at the end of October and missed nine games as a result. The talented attacking midfielder made his first appearance after his return in a UEFA Champions League encounter against PSV Eindhoven in the beginning of December.

Speaking to the Gunners' official media about his recovery process, Smith Rowe said (via the Gunners website):

“I’ve been back in training for a while and it’s all good at the moment. I don’t think I did anything differently in rehab, I just felt a lot better with it this time."

Reflecting further on his injury, the 23-year-old Englishman added:

“At first we thought the injury would be a bit longer, but I started feeling really good after just a few weeks, so then I kicked on and I’m feeling good now as well.”

Emile Smith Rowe's talent is undeniable and he is an exceptional player when fully fit. However, persistent injury issues have stunted his progress and the attacking midfielder has become a squad player at Arsenal.

Smith Rowe has made 12 appearances across competitions this season, providing one assists. However, he has started only two of those games. With the likes of Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz in the team, chances have been hard to come by for Smith Rowe.

"Every session you have to be at your best": Emile Smith Rowe about Arsenal's training intensity

Since the 2022-23 season, Arsenal have returned to the status of being Premier League title contenders. They finished the previous season in second place and are fourth in the ongoing 2023-24 season.

Smith Rowe was asked whether he has noticed a surge in the team's training intensity now that they have been fighting to win the league.

The midfielder said that while training, players don't think about their position in the league table, rather they focus on staying sharp. He said (via the Gunners website):

"It’s nice to be high up in the league, but in training you are not thinking about that – you just want to get better every day and keep improving. I love that side of it. Everybody has to prove that they can play here, so it means every session you have to be at your best. It’s a great environment to be in."

In their last encounter, Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup by Liverpool on January 7 as they lost 2-0 at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta's side return to action on January 20 to take on Crystal Palace in a home Premier League clash.