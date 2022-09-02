"I started thinking it could fall that way eventually" – 23-year-old forward admits he thought he'd join Manchester United this summer

PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo has opened up about Manchester United's interest in him in the summer transfer window.

Gakpo, 23, registered 36 goal contributions in 47 matches for the Peasants last campaign.

He was linked with a permanent move to Old Trafford earlier this summer (via TEAMtalk). However, Manchester United ultimately decided to sign Brazilian forward Antony from Ajax for €100 million.

Towards the end of the window, the Netherlands international was also on the radar of Leeds United and Southampton (via Fabrizio Romano).

In the end, however, he opted to stay in the Eredivisie, where has already netted six goals and three assists in four matches this season.

Speaking to PSV TV, Gakpo revealed his mindset and decision-making process throughout the "difficult" summer. He elaborated:

"It was hectic. Days, weeks, months... I'm glad it's over. It was difficult [to deal with] because it was my first time to decide between staying or going. You hope for immediate clarity at the start of the window so you can focus on PSV or your new club but that didn't come."

He continued:

"At the start of the window, Manchester United registered their interest but not very strongly, so I was waiting for a bit, and then the end was approaching and the signals became more positive. I started thinking it could fall that way eventually."

Gakpo stated that Manchester United's fading interest put him in a dilemma but he is happy at PSV and hence, decided to stay instead of moving somewhere else. He said:

"The interest faded last week, so the whole window I worked towards that and then it faded. So then I was watching last week, thinking 'what is the right thing to do?'. I feel at home here, in my own city. Everyone knows how I feel, but you have to look at all your options, but in the end I know I made the right choice."

He concluded:

"From my side, it was also a bit last minute because I was looking at Manchester United and then I have to choose a different club. It all felt like a bit of a rush. Plus, it wasn't nice for PSV because it was so last minute."

Overall, Gakpo has scored 49 goals and provided 39 assists in 144 matches for the Ruud van Nistelrooy-coached outfit.

Manchester United add six new players in the summer transfer window

Manchester United, who were in dire need of a rebuild under new boss Erik ten Hag, welcomed six new arrivals this summer.

The Red Devils signed forward Antony, midfielder Casemiro, centre-back Lisandro Martinez, playmaker Christian Eriksen and left-back Tyrell Malacia. They also signed goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who joined them on loan.

They bought the six players for a combined sum of around €240 million.

The Red Devils will next take on Arsenal in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 4.

