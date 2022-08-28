"I am starting to wonder" - Paul Merson says Jurgen Klopp could be changing his mind about 28-year-old Liverpool stalwart

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has questioned whether Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp still has faith in his Scottish fullback, Andy Robertson.

The former Arsenal man-turned-pundit has raised his concerns in light of the Reds boss consistently taking off Robertson so far this season.

Writing in his Daily Star weekly column (via Liverpool Echo), Merson was concerned about what the future held for the former Hull City defender, saying:

“I’m starting to wonder whether Jurgen Klopp fancies Andy Robertson anymore. He keeps on being subbed for Kostas Tsimikas."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "Even if we were top of the league we wouldn't be thinking of the title race."



Andy Robertson says Liverpool are focused on getting their win and getting back to basics 🗣 "Even if we were top of the league we wouldn't be thinking of the title race." Andy Robertson says Liverpool are focused on getting their win and getting back to basics https://t.co/Z4islNKsMf

Robertson has been a key part of how Liverpool have played since German manager Klopp took over at Anfield. The Scotsman signed for £8 million from Hull and has proven to be one of the best bargain signings in the history of the club.

Robertson has won every major trophy available at club level with the Reds during his time at the club, with the exception of the Europa League. Most importantly, his role in Liverpool’s attack alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold has simply reinvented the role and function of the modern fullback.

The Scotland captain has been taken off in three of the four matches so far. While he hasn't been at his absolute best this season, the reason for the constant substitution could also be the new five-sub rule.

Tsimikas is a decent player himself, and with a weak bench due to injuries, Klopp doesn't have many options off the bench who could impact the result of the game. In fact, both Tsimikas and Robertson got one assist each in Liverpool's 9-0 win over Bournemouth.

Liverpool will search for midfield reinforcements

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



“We will do something but it has to be the right one”. Liverpool will now try to sign a new midfielder, Jurgen Klopp announces: “Yes, I am the one who said we don’t need a midfielder - and you were all right and I was wrong. Now we are going for a midfielder”.“We will do something but it has to be the right one”. Liverpool will now try to sign a new midfielder, Jurgen Klopp announces: “Yes, I am the one who said we don’t need a midfielder - and you were all right and I was wrong. Now we are going for a midfielder”. 🚨🔴 #LFC“We will do something but it has to be the right one”. https://t.co/dIvMkExdks

Their 9-0 win against Bournemouth may have been refreshing, but it is only their first win this season, which has seen the Reds draw twice and lose once. Jurgen Klopp recently stated that they would be pushing for more midfield reinforcements before the transfer window expires, which might help alleviate concerns.

The transfer policy at Anfield has been quite focused, with the club only looking to sign players who will suit their ethos. With a number of their midfielders out injured, the Reds will have to look at options urgently as the transfer window draws to a close in mere days.

In their defeat against Manchester United, Klopp's midfield had to make do without the services of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, and Thiago Alcantara. The trio are out injured, which has seen an aging James Milner struggle to hold down the middle of the park.

With Klopp admitting that the club will foray into the market for a midfielder, some transfer news can be expected from the Reds before the summer window closes.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar