“I can't stick rigidly to a tactical system and refuse to change” - Luis Castro on how Ten Hag dealt with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Former Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro has criticized the approach of former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to managing Cristiano Ronaldo in England. The Portuguese tactician coached his compatriot in Saudi Arabia, enjoying a fine relationship with the forward in their time together.

Ad

In an interview with Sky Sports, Castro commented on the failure of ten Hag to find a place for Cristiano Ronaldo in his XI at Manchester United. The 65-year-old revealed that his tactics were tailored to get the best out of each player, including the former Real Madrid and Juventus star.

"We look at each player and we adjust things. We adjust according to their identity. That is exactly what I do - with Cristiano and with everyone else. That is my duty as a leader, as a coach. Our job means we have to look at the group of players and get the most out of them as a team. I have no doubt about that.

Ad

Trending

"That is why we need to find a system that enhances the players that we have. I cannot stick rigidly to a tactical system and refuse to change. I cannot just go to the end with my idea, no matter what, because that would lead to failure and disaster."

Cristiano Ronaldo was deemed to be unable to fit into the plans of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford after ths manager was appointed as the replacement for Ralf Rangnick. The former Ajax boss believed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could not press and work off the ball as his system required, and instead chose other players ahead of him.

Ad

Ronaldo left Manchester United in 2022 after his contract was terminated by mutual consent following a breakdown of their relationship. He went on to join Al-Nassr, where he scored 55 goals in 55 games under the tutelage of former Botafogo boss Castro.

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo linked with surprise switch: Reports

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for a surprise move this summer, as per reports. The 40-year-old has been linked with Brazilian outfits Botafogo and Palmeiras ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Ad

A report from Play for 90 has revealed that the Portugal international has received an approach from a Brazilian side to join them ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup next month. With the quartet of Botafogo, Flamengo, Fluminense, and Palmeiras set to participate in the competition, the offer would have been from one of them. The report narrowed it down to Botafogo and Palmeiras because both sides have Portuguese managers.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be keen to leave Al-Nassr this summer after yet another trophyless season at the club. The forward will also not feature in the AFC Champions League Elite next season after his side failed to qualify. With his contract set to expire next month, he may choose to join another team as a free agent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More