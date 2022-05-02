“I still don’t understand” – Arsenal fans question involvement of 22-year-old star despite 2-1 win over West Ham

Arsenal secured a vital Premier League win at West Ham United on Sunday afternoon (May 1) to move back into fourth place above Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners were under huge pressure following Spurs' 3-1 victory against Leicester City earlier in the day. However, Rob Holding scored his first ever top-flight goal to put Mikel Arteta's side ahead after 38 minutes against the Hammers.

Jarrod Bowen equalized for West Ham on the brink of half-time. Holding's centre-half partner Gabriel then headed home in the second half to secure a vital three points for his side at the London Stadium.

It was a far from convincing display from the visitors who were pushed to the brink by a heavily rotated West Ham side. The Hammers travel to Germany later this week to take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the second-leg of their Europa League semi-final. They lost the first leg 2-1 last week and will need to make a big comeback.

Meanwhile, for Arsenal, one player that came in for particular criticism from fans was Nuno Tavares. He, once again, filled in for the injured Kieran Tierney at left-back. The Portuguese was arguably at fault for West Ham's goal as he switched off for Vladimir Coufal to pass it easily to Bowen to equalize.

Tavares has made 25 appearances in his debut season at the Emirates Stadium since his arrival from Benfica last summer. However, fans are yet to be convinced by the Portugal U21 international.

Here are just some of the tweets by the Gunners fans aimed at Tavares following the conclusion of Sunday's London derby:

JS @JackSimmons101

#WHUARS Nuno Tavares whenever he receives the ball Nuno Tavares whenever he receives the ball #WHUARS https://t.co/eCf0vuzTVR

Ryan @Rmichael2001 Nuno Tavares after single handedly losing us top four: Nuno Tavares after single handedly losing us top four: https://t.co/5F5A1BSGdV

SuperMikel🇦🇺 @TacticalArteta Nuno Tavares with the lump sum after the game from Tottenham account Nuno Tavares with the lump sum after the game from Tottenham account https://t.co/zX0J3GSGSH

Arsenal ANOOP @ArsenalAnoop Lacazette or Leno at left back. Who says No? Lacazette or Leno at left back. Who says No?

Okoro Emmanuel Uche @mc_wizz



Absolutely no need to concede that goal.



You want top 4 you have to go for it.

#WHUARS I still don’t understand why Arteta used Tavares in this match.Absolutely no need to concede that goal.You want top 4 you have to go for it. I still don’t understand why Arteta used Tavares in this match. Absolutely no need to concede that goal. You want top 4 you have to go for it. #WHUARS

Arteta relieved with Arsenal win despite sub-par performance

Following the clash, the Spanish boss couldn't hide his delight at the resilience of his team. They are aiming for a first top-four finish since the 2015-16 season and are currently in pole position to achieve that.

As per BBC Sport, Arteta told Sky Sports:

“We didn’t play so well. If I have to use a word it would be today we won ugly. Big teams have to find a way to win ugly when they don’t play well. We found a way through set pieces and defending strongly. To win here at West Ham is credit to boys and shows the spirit we have."

He added:

“We were not fluent, we gave so many balls away. Rob Holding was great. He was man of the match. He scored a goal and his contribution overall, whether he plays or does not. He is a joy to have."

Arsenal host relegation-threatened Leeds United next at the Emirates on May 8. They will then face Tottenham Hotspur on May 12 in what could potentially be the biggest North London derby in a generation.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - Arsenal have won three consecutive Premier League games with each coming against opponents starting the day within the top seven positions (Chelsea, Man Utd and West Ham) for the first time since March 2012 under Arsène Wenger (Spurs, Liverpool and Newcastle). Competitive. 3 - Arsenal have won three consecutive Premier League games with each coming against opponents starting the day within the top seven positions (Chelsea, Man Utd and West Ham) for the first time since March 2012 under Arsène Wenger (Spurs, Liverpool and Newcastle). Competitive. https://t.co/DdOBGzZjoM

Edited by Aditya Singh