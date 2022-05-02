“I still don’t understand” – Arsenal fans question involvement of 22-year-old star despite 2-1 win over West Ham

Arsenal secured a vital Premier League win at West Ham United on Sunday afternoon (May 1) to move back into fourth place above Tottenham Hotspur.
The Gunners were under huge pressure following Spurs' 3-1 victory against Leicester City earlier in the day. However, Rob Holding scored his first ever top-flight goal to put Mikel Arteta's side ahead after 38 minutes against the Hammers.
Jarrod Bowen equalized for West Ham on the brink of half-time. Holding's centre-half partner Gabriel then headed home in the second half to secure a vital three points for his side at the London Stadium.
It was a far from convincing display from the visitors who were pushed to the brink by a heavily rotated West Ham side. The Hammers travel to Germany later this week to take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the second-leg of their Europa League semi-final. They lost the first leg 2-1 last week and will need to make a big comeback.
Meanwhile, for Arsenal, one player that came in for particular criticism from fans was Nuno Tavares. He, once again, filled in for the injured Kieran Tierney at left-back. The Portuguese was arguably at fault for West Ham's goal as he switched off for Vladimir Coufal to pass it easily to Bowen to equalize.
Tavares has made 25 appearances in his debut season at the Emirates Stadium since his arrival from Benfica last summer. However, fans are yet to be convinced by the Portugal U21 international.
Here are just some of the tweets by the Gunners fans aimed at Tavares following the conclusion of Sunday's London derby:
Arteta relieved with Arsenal win despite sub-par performance
Following the clash, the Spanish boss couldn't hide his delight at the resilience of his team. They are aiming for a first top-four finish since the 2015-16 season and are currently in pole position to achieve that.
As per BBC Sport, Arteta told Sky Sports:
“We didn’t play so well. If I have to use a word it would be today we won ugly. Big teams have to find a way to win ugly when they don’t play well. We found a way through set pieces and defending strongly. To win here at West Ham is credit to boys and shows the spirit we have."
He added:
“We were not fluent, we gave so many balls away. Rob Holding was great. He was man of the match. He scored a goal and his contribution overall, whether he plays or does not. He is a joy to have."
Arsenal host relegation-threatened Leeds United next at the Emirates on May 8. They will then face Tottenham Hotspur on May 12 in what could potentially be the biggest North London derby in a generation.