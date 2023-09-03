"I still have the dream" - Neymar names the two leagues he wants to play in next just days after joining Al Hilal

Al-Hilal superstar Neymar Jr. said that the Brazilian league and the MLS are the two leagues that he still dreams of playing in.

The superstar forward recently left the European stage as he completed a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth £78 million. Along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, he has also moved from the football hotbed of Europe.

In a recent interview, the Selecao's all-time top scorer was asked whether there is any other league that he would like to play in. He replied (via GE Globo):

"I can't say if I would do that or not. I don't know, it depends a lot on the moment you're living, your choices, what you want. I still have the dream of playing in Brazil again. I want that, at some point, I'll come by again.

"I also wanted to play in the United States, I also want to play in the United States. These are two leagues that I really want. Arabia? I don't know, it depends. It depends on everything, how you are with your family, your life, and then you can decide what moment is right for you."

Neymar is yet to make his debut for Al Hilal as he still nurses an ankle injury sustained last season. Fans will keep a keen eye on how he fares in his new adventure in Saudi Arabia.

Neymar spoke about a potential return to Santos

Coming up through the ranks of Santos, Neymar was touted as one of the best youngsters in world football. He made some dazzling displays for the Brazilian club that fans still look back on fondly.

Hence, a return for him to the club would be a fairytale affair. Neymar was asked whether he would ever contemplate wearing the jersey of his boyhood club again. He replied (via the aforementioned source):

"Man, I never stopped staying away from Santos, I’ve always been an openly Santos guy, I’m Santos, I came back now because I had the opportunity to be here, to be able to go to the game, sometimes when I was on vacation due to travel and everything, I ended up not having time to go, but this time I had to book."

Neymar made 139 appearances for Santos during his time at the club. He scored 72 goals and provided 37 assists across competitions for the Brazilian side before moving to Barcelona in 2013.