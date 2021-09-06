"I still can't do everything without pain" - Real Madrid's Toni Kroos provides injury update

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has been out of action for the last couple of weeks due to injury. Even though he is improving, the Germany international isn't sure of exactly when he will return to the pitch. Toni Kroos wrote in a post on his official Twitter account:

"I can tell you that I am feeling better. The truth is that I still can't do everything without pain. That's normal with this injury. I can't say exactly when I'll be back yet, but I work on it every day to be able to get back as soon as possible."

Full injury update and a lot more ➡️ https://t.co/0goQA1mX2T pic.twitter.com/VU78qbsI9p — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) September 4, 2021

The Real Madrid star picked up the knock during a pre-season training session at the start of August and has been on the sidelines ever since. So far, he's missed three games for Los Blancos and is expected to miss even more with his comeback date still unknown.

🚨 After the tests carried out on Toni Kroos by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he was diagnosed with a groin injury. — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) August 3, 2021

Toni Kroos' last appearance in an official match came in June, when he represented his nation in the round of 16 stage the European Championship. He played four matches for Germany during the tournament.

The Real Madrid star has been sidelined since the start of last month

How are Real Madrid fairing without Toni Kroos?

Real Madrid started the new La Liga season on a brilliant note, earning a vital 4-1 victory against Alaves in their opening fixture. Carlo Ancelotti stuck to the favored pair of Luka Modric and Casemiro in midfield, giving the node to Federico Valverde to replace the Kroos in the centre.

They followed that with a 3-3 draw against Levante in their second fixture. Madrid returned to winning ways in their last game versus Real Betis, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory away from home. In each of the last two games, Ancelotti deployed Isco, Casemiro and Federico Valverde in midfield.

Real Madrid currently lead the La Liga table with seven points from three games. Up next, they will lock horns with Celta Vigo at the Estadio de Balaidos after the international break. It remains to be seen if they can extend their lead at the top of the standings.

Kroos joined Real Madrid in 2014 and has gone on to win multiple La Ligas and Champions League with the club. His contract with the club is set to expire in 2023. Kroos had previously explained his desire to retire in Real Madrid. The midfielder has contributed to 102 goals and assists in 320 games for the club.

Edited by Diptanil Roy